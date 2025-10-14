Keanu Reeves Admits He Didn't Mind People Speculating He Wed Longtime Love Alexandra Grant as They Pack on the PDA in NYC: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces when they hit the NYC premiere of the actor's new movie Good Fortune on Monday, October 13. The joint outing comes after the artist shot down rumors they had secretly wed.

Keanu Reeves Addresses Marriage Speculation

Source: mega Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant got dolled up for the premiere of his movie 'Good Fortune.'

For the fun night out, Grant, 52, stunned in a midnight blue gown that featured a halter-style neck made with pearls and other embellishments. The movie star wore a chocolate brown suit with a white shirt underneath and black tie. They were both grinning on the carpet and even shared a kiss, and at some points, one of them was caught gazing lovingly at the other. When asked about the wedding gossip, Reeves told a reporter at the event, "Well, that wasn't the first time. We've been going out for a long time."

Source: mega The movie star said the marriage rumors were 'nice' to hear even though they weren't true.

The Matrix alum, 61, hinted he didn't mind seeing all of the speculation, as fans sent plenty of well wishes their way. "The wedding, it's a nice thing," he noted. "People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, ‘Thank you, but here's the reality.’"

Alexandra Grant Shut Down Wedding Rumors

Source: mega In September, Grant shot down marriage rumors by posting an Instagram of the couple kissing.

Reeves was referring to when his girlfriend shot down the marriage rumors on September 24 with a cheeky Instagram post that featured the two smooching while sitting on a unique staircase. "This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)," she quipped in the caption.

Source: mega The longtime lovebirds packed on the PDA at Reeves' movie premiere.

"We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries. I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married," she shared. "Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!" Fans couldn't help but gush over the upload, with one person commenting, "Love how elegantly you have addressed this. LOVE always." "Love is love! So happy you two are strong in it together.❤️," said a second individual, with a third penning, "The love is what’s important. Love seeing you happy. ❤️."

When Did the Couple Begin Dating?

Source: mega The pair began dating in 2019 after years of platonic friendship.