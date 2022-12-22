Notable Good Guy Keanu Reeves Hits The Road On His Motorcycle For Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Trip
It seems beloved actor and notable good guy Keanu Reeves is having an *excellent* holiday season this year, hitting the road on his motorcycle to knock out some last-minute Christmas shopping.
On Wednesday, December 21, the John Wick star was spotted chatting with a few of his biker pals in Malibu, Calif., before cruising on over to high-end boutique mall Country Mart where he visited the Fred Segal clothing store before swinging by surf shop Surfing Cowboys.
Reeves kept it cool and casual during his day on the town, donning a black zip-up jacket and a classic pair of blue jeans. The Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure alum completed the look with a pair of brown boots, wayfarer sunglasses and a red backpack, with Reeves carrying a red and white helmet while not on his bike.
Though it’s unclear what exactly Reeves picked up during his shopping trip, it seems there’s a safe bet of who he’ll be kissing under the mistletoe this year — his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant.
Reeves first met Grant, a visual artist, at a 2009 dinner party, the couple first growing close as friends and colleagues — even collaborating on The Matrix icon’s 2011 book, Ode to Happiness — before taking their relationship to the next level.
After years of quietly dating, the pair took their romance public, arriving arm-in-arm at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019, a decision that has seemingly only improved their relationship.
“They get each other,” a source close to the power couple spilled in September 2021, adding that Grant “gives him the creative space he needs to do his job, and he does the same for her.”
“When they’re done with work, they hang out and have a good time,” the insider continued, adding that Reeves’ friends “haven’t seen him this content in years. They are the perfect match.”
Daily Mail reported on Reeves’ recent holiday shopping outing.