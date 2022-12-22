Notable Good Guy Keanu Reeves Hits The Road On His Motorcycle For Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Trip

It seems beloved actor and notable good guy Keanu Reeves is having an *excellent* holiday season this year, hitting the road on his motorcycle to knock out some last-minute Christmas shopping.

On Wednesday, December 21, the John Wick star was spotted chatting with a few of his biker pals in Malibu, Calif., before cruising on over to high-end boutique mall Country Mart where he visited the Fred Segal clothing store before swinging by surf shop Surfing Cowboys.

Reeves kept it cool and casual during his day on the town, donning a black zip-up jacket and a classic pair of blue jeans. The Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure alum completed the look with a pair of brown boots, wayfarer sunglasses and a red backpack, with Reeves carrying a red and white helmet while not on his bike.