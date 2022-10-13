Famed 'Good Guy' Keanu Reeves Flaunts Bad Boy Side On Motorcycle Ride

An *excellent* day out!

Actor and notable “good guy” Keanu Reeves flaunted his bad boy side this week, hitting the road for a short motorcycle trip with friends in Malibu, Calif.

On Tuesday, October 11, The Matrix Resurrections star was spotted out and about in the SoCal locale, enjoying a ride with his buddies before taking a brief rest stop, appearing all smiles as he chatted, sipping on a glass bottle of Coca-Cola.