Famed 'Good Guy' Keanu Reeves Flaunts Bad Boy Side On Motorcycle Ride
An *excellent* day out!
Actor and notable “good guy” Keanu Reeves flaunted his bad boy side this week, hitting the road for a short motorcycle trip with friends in Malibu, Calif.
On Tuesday, October 11, The Matrix Resurrections star was spotted out and about in the SoCal locale, enjoying a ride with his buddies before taking a brief rest stop, appearing all smiles as he chatted, sipping on a glass bottle of Coca-Cola.
Reeves kept it cool and casual during the ride, looking his biker best in a black jacket with white details, a pair of classic blue jeans and brown boots. The actor completed the look with a black, painted motorcycle helmet and a pair of wayfarer sunglasses, his signature dark tresses worn down to his shoulders.
Yet it seems spending quality time with pals isn’t the only thing bringing a smile to Reeves’ face. Last year, a source close to the star offered a rare glimpse into the Bill and Ted icon’s famously private romance with artist Alexandra Grant, sharing that friends “haven’t seen him this content in years.”
“They get each other,” the insider exclusively spilled to OK! in September 2021. Just as Grant “gives him the creative space he needs to do his job,” they explained, Reeves reportedly “does the same for her.”
“When they’re done with work, they hang out and have a good time,” they continued of the long-term couple, describing the creative as being “good for” the John Wick legend. “They are the perfect match.”
Despite making their red carpet debut at the November 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, the pair have known each other for years. They even worked together on the actor’s 2011 adult picture book Ode to Happiness.
