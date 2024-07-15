Keep Them Shining and New: Ways to Take Care of Your Precious Jewelry

So, you’ve been invited to that glamorous event, and the first thing you want to think about is what to wear. But after recreating your favorite Kardashian look, you realize you need jewelry to match. Yes, you have a box filled with all kinds of necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets, but wait, they’re all worn out, dull, and tarnished.

Jewelry is like a child that needs proper handling and care. If you only open your jewelry box when you’re looking for a piece to wear, you’ll be in for a rude shock. Jewelry can get dirty, scratched, and dull over time if not cleaned and polished.

How do you keep your jewelry looking shiny and new? There are different ways to care for your jewelry, from special cleaning to storage. Let’s have a look.