Keep Them Shining and New: Ways to Take Care of Your Precious Jewelry
So, you’ve been invited to that glamorous event, and the first thing you want to think about is what to wear. But after recreating your favorite Kardashian look, you realize you need jewelry to match. Yes, you have a box filled with all kinds of necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets, but wait, they’re all worn out, dull, and tarnished.
Jewelry is like a child that needs proper handling and care. If you only open your jewelry box when you’re looking for a piece to wear, you’ll be in for a rude shock. Jewelry can get dirty, scratched, and dull over time if not cleaned and polished.
How do you keep your jewelry looking shiny and new? There are different ways to care for your jewelry, from special cleaning to storage. Let’s have a look.
1. Clean Your Jewelry
Cleaning your jewelry helps remove dirt and oil residue left after wearing it all day. As long as you understand the type of stone or metal, cleaning should not be hard.
One common method is cleaning using household products such as water and mild dishwashing soap. If you’re washing silver jewelry, make sure the soap doesn’t contain ammonia and phosphates. You can also make homemade jewelry cleaners using vinegar, baking soda, and olive oil.
If you buy new jewelry, it might have sticker residue, which might interfere with its flare. Cleaning helps remove sticker and glue residue from metal, leaving your jewelry looking stunning and perfect for the occasion.
2. Keep Away from Skin Care Products and Moisture
Skin care products such as creams and lotions leave residue on your jewelry, dulling its shine. These products have heavy chemicals that make the jewelry look dull in appearance. Avoid applying creams or lotions while wearing your jewelry. Take them off when taking a bath or using hand products to keep them safe.
When you go swimming or relaxing at the sauna, take off your jewelry. Chlorine and salt water can also damage them. After cleaning, dry your jewelry completely and store them in an airtight container to keep away moisture.
3. Wear Your Jewelry Often
Don’t be fooled into thinking that your jewelry will remain new if you don’t wear it. In fact, the more you store it, the more you make them appear dull.
Jewellery pieces made of silver metal tend to get their luster and shine when worn. That friction between the jewelry and your body slows down tarnishing, making your fine jewelry remain new for years.
4. Polish Them More
Polishing is another way to make your jewelry look new and beautiful, even after having them for months. You need a soft polishing cloth to remove blemishes and fingerprints. You can find a polishing cloth from your beauty store or use a microfiber cloth.
Polishing your jewelry keeps it safe from tarnish. A well-polished piece might not need cleaning for a long time because the residue will not build up over time and interfere with its luster.
5. Keep Away From Wood
If your jewelry box is made of wood, throw it away. Wood will damage your jewelry and cause it to lose its shine sooner than you expect. Wood contains chemicals and acids that discolor metals and other precious gemstones.
While treated wood might be safe, it’s still important to take precautions when storing your jewelry. Don’t even leave them on wooden dressing tops or drawers for a night because just a short time is enough to make a difference.
6. Store Gold and Silver Separately
If you only have one jewelry box, it’s time to buy another one because you cannot store your golden and silvery jewelry together. Silver is a hard metal that can easily scratch and damage gold if it rubs against it.
Storing jewelry separately also keeps them from discoloration and tarnishing. Imagine your silver jewelry having gold patches because the chemicals in these metals can react.
Consider buying a jewelry box that allows you to separate pieces. You can get one with individual slots to keep every metal in its own slot.
7. Check on Your Jewelry from Time to Time
Don’t just open your jewelry box when you want to wear that earring for an occasion. Jewelry pieces get dirty even in storage and leaving them in that state for a long time damages them. Always check the pieces and identify the ones that need cleaning or polishing.
When inspecting your jewelry, check for discoloration, scratches, or tarnish. Check if the clasp is together and whether the stone is still secured. Any slight issue should come to your attention immediately so that you can take care of it before it's too late.
Prolong the Life of Your Jewelry with Proper Care
A well-taken care of jewelry will keep sparkling for a long time, complimenting your look every time you wear it. Proper cleaning, storage, and care are excellent ways to maintain the beauty and value of your jewelry.
If you keep your jewelry in good condition, it will reward you with beauty and sparkle. If it’s a good-quality piece, you’ll wear it for years and even pass it down as a family heirloom.