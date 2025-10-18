Keith Urban Hilariously Reacts to Fan Named Nicole Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Country music star Keith Urban recently entertained fans during his concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, following news of his impending divorce from actress Nicole Kidman. The singer's lighthearted interaction with an audience member named “Nicole” has since gone viral, offering a refreshing moment of levity in the wake of the couple's split.

Source: mega The actress filed for divorce on September 30.

During the final stop of his High and Alive World Tour, Urban, 57, took a moment to engage with his fans, asking for names in the crowd. According to a now-viral TikTok clip from the show, the moment took a comedic turn when the singer inquired, “What? I’m not going to like your name? What?” This led to an unexpected reveal from the fan, who introduced herself as “Nicole.” The audience erupted into laughter when Urban, upon hearing the name, immediately fell to the stage floor in mock exasperation, displaying a playfulness that resonated with concertgoers.

Source: mega Keith Urban reacted to a fan's name during his concert.

The response was light-hearted, with Urban dramatically throwing his arm up in feigned frustration, much to the delight of the attendees. The spontaneous moment highlighted not only Urban’s charisma but also the transformative power of humor during trying times.

Urban's humorous antics come just weeks after Kidman, 58, filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the primary reason for their split. The announcement garnered significant media attention, especially considering the couple's 19 years of marriage and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The filing occurred on September 30, the date of separation coinciding with the court documents.

Source: mega The pair share two daughters.

Sources revealed that the couple had been living separately for months prior to the announcement, with Kidman reportedly residing in the family home while Urban maintained a separate residence. “[Kidman is] holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” an unnamed source stated.

Source: mega The duo have yet to comment on the split.