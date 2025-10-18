or
Keith Urban Hilariously Reacts to Fan Named Nicole Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce Drama

photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.
Source: mega

Keith Urban had a hilarious reaction to a fan named Nicole amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2025, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Country music star Keith Urban recently entertained fans during his concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, following news of his impending divorce from actress Nicole Kidman.

The singer's lighthearted interaction with an audience member named “Nicole” has since gone viral, offering a refreshing moment of levity in the wake of the couple's split.

image of The actress filed for divorce on September 30.
Source: mega

The actress filed for divorce on September 30.

During the final stop of his High and Alive World Tour, Urban, 57, took a moment to engage with his fans, asking for names in the crowd.

According to a now-viral TikTok clip from the show, the moment took a comedic turn when the singer inquired, “What? I’m not going to like your name? What?”

This led to an unexpected reveal from the fan, who introduced herself as “Nicole.” The audience erupted into laughter when Urban, upon hearing the name, immediately fell to the stage floor in mock exasperation, displaying a playfulness that resonated with concertgoers.

image of Keith Urban reacted to a fan's name during his concert.
Source: mega

Keith Urban reacted to a fan's name during his concert.

The response was light-hearted, with Urban dramatically throwing his arm up in feigned frustration, much to the delight of the attendees. The spontaneous moment highlighted not only Urban’s charisma but also the transformative power of humor during trying times.

Urban's humorous antics come just weeks after Kidman, 58, filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the primary reason for their split. The announcement garnered significant media attention, especially considering the couple's 19 years of marriage and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The filing occurred on September 30, the date of separation coinciding with the court documents.

image of The pair share two daughters.
Source: mega

The pair share two daughters.

Sources revealed that the couple had been living separately for months prior to the announcement, with Kidman reportedly residing in the family home while Urban maintained a separate residence. “[Kidman is] holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” an unnamed source stated.

image of The duo have yet to comment on the split.
Source: mega

The duo have yet to comment on the split.

The duo, once celebrated as a quintessential Hollywood couple, shared not only a passionate romance but also a dedication to their family. Interviews from previous years have showcased Urban’s unwavering support for Kidman’s career while balancing their responsibilities as parents. In a 2021 interview with Vulture, Urban reflected on his marriage, emphasizing the importance of family: “It’s about making it work for the kids. We’ve both been through a lot, but we’re committed to co-parenting effectively.”

