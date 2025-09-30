Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce from Keith Urban After 19 Years of Marriage
Sept. 30 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban.
News broke of the couple’s split on Monday, September 29. The country star, 57, has reportedly moved out of their Nashville, Tenn., home while the actress, 58, remains there with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
The duo was married for 19 years. They tied the knot in 2006, just one year after meeting.
An expert predicted the divorce filing was to come on early Tuesday morning.
"Living separate and apart has consistently and historically been the proverbial line in the sand in a split, and the date that a couple begins living apart is important. It becomes a factor for the purposes of dividing property and may impact the enforcement of the premarital agreement," Los Angeles divorce attorney Patrick Baghdaserians exclusively told OK!. "Quite often a premarital agreement, which probably exists here, provides certain trigger points, which include a date of separation. Nothing is clearer or more profound in a separation than the act of moving out and having your own new residence. In my practice, when parties take the step of living separate and apart, quite often that results in an eventual divorce filing."
According to an insider, Nicole and Keith have been "living separately for a while now."
"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the source revealed.
Their inner circle allegedly knew their marriage was headed south and thought the split was "kind of inevitable."
Why Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Break Up?
Another source dished that Keith was the one who initiated the separation.
"She didn’t want this," the insider spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."
Next steps are not yet clear, but "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."
While the TV star is keeping her family close, the musician seems to already be moving on.
"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Nicole told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 30. "It’s all over Nashville."
Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Have Marriage Problems in the Past?
Keith hinted at past marital issues during a speech celebrating his woman at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.
"We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens," the "Somebody Like You" artist articulated. "And I went into the Betty Ford Center for three months. Four months into a marriage, I’m in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us. And if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later."
He continued, "That’s the thing about Nic — she loves life. I’ve actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings, as well. I wasn’t raised like this at all, so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you, baby. I’m learning to."