Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce from Keith Urban After 19 Years of Marriage

Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban. News broke of the couple’s split on Monday, September 29. The country star, 57, has reportedly moved out of their Nashville, Tenn., home while the actress, 58, remains there with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The duo was married for 19 years. They tied the knot in 2006, just one year after meeting.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman met in 2005.

An expert predicted the divorce filing was to come on early Tuesday morning. "Living separate and apart has consistently and historically been the proverbial line in the sand in a split, and the date that a couple begins living apart is important. It becomes a factor for the purposes of dividing property and may impact the enforcement of the premarital agreement," Los Angeles divorce attorney Patrick Baghdaserians exclusively told OK!. "Quite often a premarital agreement, which probably exists here, provides certain trigger points, which include a date of separation. Nothing is clearer or more profound in a separation than the act of moving out and having your own new residence. In my practice, when parties take the step of living separate and apart, quite often that results in an eventual divorce filing."

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years.

According to an insider, Nicole and Keith have been "living separately for a while now." "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the source revealed. Their inner circle allegedly knew their marriage was headed south and thought the split was "kind of inevitable."

Why Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Break Up?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have two daughters.

Another source dished that Keith was the one who initiated the separation. "She didn’t want this," the insider spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage." Next steps are not yet clear, but "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another." While the TV star is keeping her family close, the musician seems to already be moving on. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Nicole told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 30. "It’s all over Nashville."

Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Have Marriage Problems in the Past?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are reportedly living apart.