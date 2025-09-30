Will Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Get Heated in the Courtroom? Divorce Lawyer Weighs in on Next Steps After Shocking Split

Article continues below advertisement

Things are not looking up for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. According to Los Angeles divorce attorney Patrick Baghdaserians, the couple may feud in the courtroom as they work through the legal details of their split. The actress, 58, filed for divorce from the country singer, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, just one day after news broke of their separation.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban.

While they take the next step in the divorce filing, they may run into some spontaneous disagreements. "Will either party challenge the premarital agreement? It’s not very likely, they’re both high net worth individuals with top-tier attorneys, though it could happen," Baghdaserians exclusively told OK!. "If it does end up in litigation, I highly doubt it will be inside a courtroom. Many of my high-income clients prefer to litigate through a retired judicial officer. It’s common in celebrity cases, as we saw in the separation of Angelina Jolie Jolie and Brad Pitt."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Reside in Separate Homes

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.

Kidman and Urban are currently living separately, with the TV star residing at their shared Nashville, Tenn., home alongside daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. "If they’re living separately and apart, generally the next step is going to be the filing of a petition for divorce," Patrick explained. "Their counsel is likely already working to figure out each side’s financial exposure, which will come down largely to the terms of the prenuptial agreement." The attorney assumes that the couple "almost certainly" has a prenup and will draw up an agreement to "have a choice of law provision." "That’s very important in this case, because Kidman and Urban don’t live in California. They live in Nashville, Tenn., and have for some time," Patrick pointed out. "Tennessee is an equitable distribution state, unlike California, which is a community property state. Essentially, community property laws require assets obtained over the course of marriage to be distributed equally, while equitable distribution does not. It does usually end up being close, but it’s typically not an even divide."

Why Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Break Up?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is allegedly seeing another woman.

Nicole and Keith were married for 19 years. They tied the knot in 2006, just one year after meeting. According to insiders, the divorce was prompted by the musician. "She didn’t want this," a source dished. "She has been fighting to save the marriage." Keith is allegedly already moving on with another woman as he continues to work through his relationship with his ex. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Nicole told a news outlet on Tuesday. "It’s all over Nashville."

Nicole Kidman Requests Primary Custody of Her Children

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are reportedly no longer living together.