Keke Palmer Reveals She Is PREGNANT, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is pregnant!
The actress announced her exciting news Saturday night while hosting Saturday Night Live.
According to Keke, this is the first child the 29-year-old Nope actress is expecting with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.
"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke is pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she revealed!
"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct,” Keke continued. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?"
“But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited,” the Lightyear actress added. “Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
"Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do,” the singer-turned-actress quipped further.
As OK! previously reported, Keke’s exciting news comes just days after it was revealed the much-loved comedian and actress Whoopi Goldberg provided the 29-year-old Hustlers star with some sound wisdom regarding Keke’s love life.
"I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘please just — start with pleasing yourself,’" Keke recalled in November. "And I was like, ‘That rings true.'”
"It was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me," Keke continued, "I remember, I’ll never forget."
The Alice actress also spoke in depth about her views regarding her love life, and particularly her belief that being emotionally connected with a partner is more important than being sexually intimate with a partner.
“My identity with sex — it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,'” she explained during a podcast in November. “And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from: ‘I’m glad they’re happy.’"