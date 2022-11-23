Whoopi Goldberg Instructs Keke Palmer To 'Please' Herself First When It Comes To Sex

Confessing that she often viewed sex as a "service" to her partner, Palmer said Goldberg offered her a new perspective during the Nope actress' appearance on the EGOT winner's talk show.

WACKY REVELATIONS TO NSFW QUIPS: THE MOST SURPRISING COMMENTS SAID THIS YEAR ON 'THE VIEW'

"I was on ‘The View’ one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘please just — start with pleasing yourself,’" Palmer recalled. "And I was like, ‘That rings true.'”

"It was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me," Palmer continued, "I remember, I’ll never forget."