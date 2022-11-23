OK Magazine
Whoopi Goldberg Instructs Keke Palmer To 'Please' Herself First When It Comes To Sex

By:

Nov. 23 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg gave Keke Palmer some sound advise when it comes to her sex life.

The former child star revealed the life-changing advice she received from The View star, 67, during a recent episode of her "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" podcast, in which she discussed her old and new views on sex.

Confessing that she often viewed sex as a "service" to her partner, Palmer said Goldberg offered her a new perspective during the Nope actress' appearance on the EGOT winner's talk show.

WACKY REVELATIONS TO NSFW QUIPS: THE MOST SURPRISING COMMENTS SAID THIS YEAR ON 'THE VIEW'

"I was on ‘The View’ one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘please just — start with pleasing yourself,’" Palmer recalled. "And I was like, ‘That rings true.'”

"It was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me," Palmer continued, "I remember, I’ll never forget."

Earlier in the podcast episode, Palmer explained what her view on sex used to be before revealing that she now prefers a more emotional connection prior to getting intimate with her partner.

“My identity with sex — it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,'” Palmer said. “And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I’m glad they’re happy.’"

The 29-year-old beauty continued: “That was like, depressing and not enough because well I realized, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute … this isn’t it’ you know what I’m saying?”

TMI! WHOOPI GOLDBERG HINTS SHE'S 'HAVING MORE SEX THAN ANYBODY' AT HER 'OLDER' AGE

Looking back, Palmer explained, "There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex — because that’s what it sounds like to me, porn: simulated-esque sex — was something that could be interesting or fun."

“But I never actually had a happy ending from it," she admitted, "if I’m being, you know, lightly frank. I’ve only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach.”

Palmer has remained tight-lipped about her personal life in recent years; however, she did go Instagram Official with beau Darius Jackson last year. Despite sparking breakup rumors earlier this year, neither the actress nor her rumored former flame have addressed whether they have called it quits.

Page Six reported on Palmer's podcast revelations.

