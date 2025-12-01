Kel Mitchell Is 'Talking About' Working on 'New Things' With Pal Kenan Thompson After 'Good Burger 2' Success: 'We'll See What Happens'

Article continues below advertisement

Kel Mitchell is hoping to team up with pal Kenan Thompson again. "We'll see what happens. We're always talking about new things. Kenan and I are both talking about some projects that we think will be fun for people to see," the comedian, 47, exclusively tells OK! while discussing his involvement with the World Vision Gift Catalog, which features over 100 lifesaving gifts that will empower viewers to “Give a gift and change a life.” "We have our own individual projects, but then also getting back together because we did Good Burger 2, and everybody is like, 'We need another one!' We've been looking at different scripts, talking to different directors, talking to different writers."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @josh_server/instagram Kel Mitchell is close with his 'All That' costars.

Article continues below advertisement

Ever since meeting as teenagers in 1994 when they were both cast on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, All That, their friendship has remained intact. They went on to get their own show, Kenan & Kel, which premiered in 1996. "It's refreshing because you don't get that all the time. A lot of times you'll act on a show for four or five months, and then you might not talk to that person again," he shares. "It's a high school reunion when we see each other, and when we call each other to hang out, it's cool to gain a friendship through these projects. That's really cool. It's been really cool to be blessed to do that because it doesn't happen to everybody! There's definitely more to come."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @josh_server/instagram Kel Mitchell is still close with 'All That' star Josh Server.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitchell, who shares Honor, 4, and Wisdom, 7, with wife Asia Lee, as well as daughter Allure, 23, and son Lyric, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife Tyisha Hampton, also reunited with his former All That costar Josh Server. "We have a thriller coming out together," he reveals. "It's called Heading East. It's a wild ride to see me and Josh in this dramatic role. We're both from Chicago, and we had a blast filming this movie. It's really cool." The performer admits she keeps in close contact with his All That costars after all these years. "We have different group chats. Lori Beth [Denberg] was just hitting me up to give me some advice because she's always a big sister [to me]," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @therealasialee/instagram Kel Mitchell is excited to take on some 'different roles.'

Article continues below advertisement

For now, Mitchell is enjoying this wild ride. "It's great to watch this journey and do different roles. I have two thrillers coming out later this year, and I'm so excited about that," he states. "I am doing this other show Play It Forward: Game On. We transform youth groups and sports teams who need new sports equipment. We go in there undercover and change everything. I get to come dressed up as different characters. We go in there and change everything around, and it's a tearjerker. It will make you laugh, too. It's another way to give back." "I love entertainment. I love working in this industry and showing different sides of myself," he adds.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: World Vision / Katee Grace Kel Mitchell is excited to partner with World Vision Gift Catalog.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Mitchell is all about giving back, it makes sense he partnered with World Vision Gift Catalog, which features over 100 lifesaving gifts that will empower viewers to “Give a gift and change a life.” World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, is helping families choose joy and embrace the meaning behind the season by helping others. Mitchell will share how you can choose a gift from the catalog to give in a loved one’s name (with a personalized card describing the gift and its impact), and, through World Vision, every 60 seconds, a family gets the tools to overcome poverty.

Article continues below advertisement

"Giving Tuesday is about helping others, and I'm all about doing that," he says of December 2. "I've been working in family entertainment television for years and putting smiles on kids' faces, so that's important to me to continue to put smiles on faces for families. They do that for kids all around the world — getting them out of poverty, providing them with clean water and so many different things. Now, you can be a part of working with the World Vision Gift Catalog. They do it every holiday, and I always promote it!" "I am excited for people to get clean water, farming tools, emergency aid, etc. This can be around the world and then also here in the U.S. I am excited about no kid going hungry and making sure that you get them the right fruits and vegetables. I'm all about my health and also everyone getting good health so you can provide for your kids in the U.S. and around the world," he continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: World Vision / Katee Grace Kel Mitchell teaches his kids the importance of giving back.

Article continues below advertisement

Each holiday, Mitchell teaches his kids about giving back and how important it is. "They go through their gifts and they have their toys they're not playing with anymore. They know other toys are coming in, so they get to choose which toys they want to gift somebody, which is pretty cool. It shows them to be able to give gifts and help someone else smile," he shares.