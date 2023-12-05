Kenan Thompson Reveals How He Fixed His Friendship With 'Good Burger' Costar Kel Mitchell After Their Falling-Out

Kenan Thompson opened up on how he patched up his longtime friendship with Kel Mitchell after the Nickelodeon stars famously drifted apart.

The pair, who recently reunited to reprise their famous roles as Ed and Dexter in Good Burger 2, got their start as a duo on All That in the '90s and even starred in their own show, Kenan and Kel, in 1996, but the fast friends eventually fell out and parted ways to pursue their dreams separately.