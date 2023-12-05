Kenan Thompson Reveals How He Fixed His Friendship With 'Good Burger' Costar Kel Mitchell After Their Falling-Out
Kenan Thompson opened up on how he patched up his longtime friendship with Kel Mitchell after the Nickelodeon stars famously drifted apart.
The pair, who recently reunited to reprise their famous roles as Ed and Dexter in Good Burger 2, got their start as a duo on All That in the '90s and even starred in their own show, Kenan and Kel, in 1996, but the fast friends eventually fell out and parted ways to pursue their dreams separately.
During his appearance on the Monday, December 4, installment of the Today show, Thompson described their rift as a "separation that kind of grew into the traditional terms of what a falling out is, which is like not a lot of communication."
“Originally, it was just us kind of looking for our own individualism, basically, as adults, taking a breather from being a duo because we both came into the game as individuals," the Saturday Night Live alum explained. "And we were placed together because we worked so well together and all that. It was just a journey of being adults."
However, Thompson said the more time that passed, "it just became ridiculous," and at a certain point, they couldn't "even remember what it was" that caused them to become distant from each other in the first place.
"When you have a real friendship, it was five minutes into the phone call, we were back," he said of how they patched things up. "It was like, what were we waiting on all this time? You just never really know until you actually have that talk."
"It’s also time wasted, which is one of the biggest crimes I think you can do in life, is just waste time," the former child star lamented. "It feels so good to be back with my brother and the movie is doing well. We’re so appreciative, looking forward to the next chapters."
And Mitchell feels the same way! The comedian recently told an outlet that it was "just so natural, just fun" to work with Thompson again and "laugh all day" on the set of Good Burger 2.
During a joint appearance on Today in November, Thompson shared, "It was like no time had passed when a lot of time had passed, but it was such a pleasure because probably that hiatus."
"You know what you miss when it’s gone kind of thing and, man, it was such a pleasure to be working so much with my brother again," he added. "The guy makes me laugh the most."
