Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson Have 'More Surprises' Up Their Sleeves After 'Good Burger 2'
Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson finally reunited in Good Burger 2, which released on November 22 on Paramount+ — and it sounds like the dynamic duo will continue to put out more content in the future.
"There are some other things that we're putting together to give everyone some more Kenan and Kel fun. At the end of Good Burger 2, there's something I mentioned about a third movie — so you have to watch the credits!" the 45-year-old exclusively tells OK! while discussing his involvement with the World Vision Gift Catalog, which features over 100 lifesaving gifts that will empower viewers to “Give a gift and change a life."
"There's a lot more surprises I can't talk about right now — but a lot more surprises," he continues.
Good Burger was released in 1997, and now that the comedians are back together, "it's been a celebration. We're still celebrating Good Burger 2 right now. It's been great. It's the number one movie, and the most watched since Paramount+ launched. Putting that wig back on and making people laugh again is amazing," the Kenan & Kel alum, who plays Ed in the movie, says. "During this holiday season, get Paramount+ and watch the movie! It was great working with Kenan as well and we were both cracking up and laughing during every scene."
The Hollywood stars went their separate ways later on in their careers, but reuniting was like "riding a bike," Mitchell shares. "That's my brother, and we have so many inside jokes. When we're filming something, we make each other laugh by saying just one thing, and it's great. We really wanted that on this set too. On the last day of shooting, Nicole Byer, who was the guest star on the movie that day, said everyone here has been telling me they're sad that shooting the movie is over because they're having so much fun — and you don't usually hear that. We want everybody to feel that same joy when they're watching the movie."
"It's wild. It's a blessing. It's a fun ride and great journey," the actor adds of his long-lasting career. "It's been a big celebration. People who grew up with us are now watching the second movie with their kids. It's so cool."
Ahead of the 2023 holiday season, Mitchell is also passionate about spreading the word about World Vision Gift Catalog, a Christian humanitarian organization helping families choose joy and embrace the meaning behind the season by helping others.
"I've been partnering with World Vision for years. They're on the same page I am, and they love God, they love giving back — and I am all about that. They do this Gift Catalog every Christmas and a gift can get a family out of poverty. You can get a gift that impacts someone, so you can buy an alpaca, a goat, etc. It's an awesome thing to do, and I love working with World Vision," he explains.
"My main thing is inspiring others to do the same thing," he adds. "That's why the Gift Catalog is so important because we're all doing the same thing. We want everybody to smile during this holiday season. I've been in family entertainment for years and making people laugh, which is medicine, right? I want to spread joy this holiday season by giving back. The catalog is user friendly and you can help someone in need."