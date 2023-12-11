Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson Have 'More Surprises' Up Their Sleeves After 'Good Burger 2'

"There are some other things that we're putting together to give everyone some more Kenan and Kel fun. At the end of Good Burger 2, there's something I mentioned about a third movie — so you have to watch the credits!" the 45-year-old exclusively tells OK! while discussing his involvement with the World Vision Gift Catalog, which features over 100 lifesaving gifts that will empower viewers to “Give a gift and change a life."

"There's a lot more surprises I can't talk about right now — but a lot more surprises," he continues.