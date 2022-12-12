Kel Mitchell Teases He & Kenan Thompson Have Some 'Surprises' In Store Next Year: 'We're Brothers At This Point'

Thompson, 44, and Mitchell have been friends for a long time, and the latter admits when they're together, it's like no time has passed. "It's so much fun. Even at the table read, Kenan and I are both just cracking up and laughing. We read the script at Paramount — the same location where we did the first one years ago, and we were in the same room! Brian Robbins, who is the president of Paramount, put us in the same room, which was super cool. We had this amazing moment, and it was like we didn't miss a beat," he shares.

"We're like brothers at this point," he adds. "When we did the People's Choice Awards, I went to support Kenan and we were just hanging out. We were talking about our journey and how we met and how we're still going. You don't see that a lot in Hollywood. It's always great when you find a cast member that becomes like family — that's so cool. We grew up together, so it's a long-lasting friendship. We love working together, and we're excited to bring some new stuff for everybody to see."