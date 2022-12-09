Keke Palmer's Pregnancy Album: See Photos Of Her Baby Bump!
Actress Keke Palmer is counting down the days until she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are officially parents! The Nope lead, 29, first shared her exciting pregnancy news while making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on December 3, showing off her growing belly during the monologue.
Scroll down to see photos of the star baring her baby bump!
The Scream Queens alum began her SNL intro clad in a buttoned-up brown trench coat and matching pants.
"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke is pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she declared as she popped open her jacket to reveal her stomach. "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?"
Palmer acknowledged in her speech "some people" may "feel a little weird" about her pregnancy since she was a child actor, starring in hits like Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP and Akeelah and the Bee.
"I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex ..." she quipped. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
As the episode of the iconic NBC show wrapped up, the star changed into another outfit, but she made sure her belly was still on full display, throwing on a matching crop top, long skirt and cropped jacket.
The same night of her comedy gig, her beau uploaded a sweet snap of his lady at dinner. Wearing a brown off-the-shoulder dress, Palmer cradled her bump as she puckered up with a pouty face.
"2023 ❤️," Jackson captioned the Instagram Story post.
"This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone," the Daytime Emmy nominee spilled to Bustle of their romance, which first materialized last year.