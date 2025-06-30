Kelley Wolf Makes First Public Appearance Amid Scott Wolf Restraining Order Drama

Scott Wolf's estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, made her first public appearance following a court's decision to grant the actor a temporary restraining order against her.

On Thursday, June 26, a friend of Kelley, Josef Kirk Myers, shared an Instagram video of the duo enjoying a meal in Park City, Utah. Despite the unfolding family turmoil, Kelley appeared composed and at ease.

In the clip, as her friend teased her, he asked, "Wait, Kelley, are you sane? Are you crazy?"

"I mean, like a fox," Kelley replied with a smile.