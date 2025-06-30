Kelley Wolf Makes First Public Appearance Amid Scott Wolf Restraining Order Drama
Scott Wolf's estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, made her first public appearance following a court's decision to grant the actor a temporary restraining order against her.
On Thursday, June 26, a friend of Kelley, Josef Kirk Myers, shared an Instagram video of the duo enjoying a meal in Park City, Utah. Despite the unfolding family turmoil, Kelley appeared composed and at ease.
In the clip, as her friend teased her, he asked, "Wait, Kelley, are you sane? Are you crazy?"
"I mean, like a fox," Kelley replied with a smile.
The video surfaced mere hours after a judge approved Scott's restraining order, which was signed on Wednesday, June 25, just one day after the actor filed his petition in court.
The court's ruling has placed Scott in temporary sole physical custody of their three children, a decision prompted by Kelley's alleged attempts to take the kids out of the country and other concerning behaviors, leading to concerns sufficient enough for Kelley to be detained by law enforcement.
The order explicitly prohibits Kelley from contacting Scott or their children, and she will not have any parenting time until a hearing can be held. Scott and Kelley, wed in 2004, share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12 and Lucy, 11.
According to court documents, Scott retains exclusive use of their home in Park City. The judge has scheduled a hearing for July 1, where he will consider the possibility of Kelley having supervised parenting time and addressing any necessary financial matters.
Since her hospitalization amid the divorce, Kelley has expressed her thoughts on social media. On June 20, she shared, "There's only one thing I want right now: Peace," while posting an image of herself from her car, confirming her release from the hospital.
The temporary restraining order is set to remain in effect until July 9, unless altered by the court before then. This public saga started on June 10, when Scott revealed he had filed for divorce the day prior.
"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley," Scott announced. "Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."
Following the split, Kelley experienced a highly publicized incident, which involved her being detained by law enforcement while on an Instagram Live session. Authorities were called to their home after a 911 call reported a family dispute, stemming from a difficult divorce process.
Upon their arrival, officers spoke to an unidentified man who alleged an assault had occurred months prior, claiming a woman had choked him in a bedroom. Initially, the alleged victim stated the choke did not restrict air or blood flow but later indicated it might have.
Ultimately, no arrests were made, and when authorities followed up two days later, the man declined to press charges.