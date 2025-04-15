or
Kelly Bensimon Says 'Golden Bachelorette' Star Pascal Ibgui Slid Into Her DMs

'Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui slid into Kelly Bensimon's DMs, and the reality TV star spilled the tea about it on a podcast.

April 14 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

The drama is heating up as Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon reveals that the Golden Bachelorette’s very own Pascal Ibgui made a surprise entrance into her DMs!

"I’m not gonna lie," the 56-year-old bombshell confessed during a recent episode of the "Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast, while also admitting she skipped out on the show's debut. "It’s actually very entertaining."

Pascal Ibgui introduced himself via social media.

Bensimon spilled the tea on how Ibgui, 69, broke the ice. "Pascal is like, 'I’m French,' [and] well, my ex-husband [Gilles Bensimon] was French, and he goes, ‘I live in Chicago,’ and I’m from Illinois originally,” she shared. "So he was like, 'I’m a hairdresser,' and I was, like, 'Oh wow.'"

While Bensimon seems open to pursuing a romance with the hair magician, she admitted she’s still weighed down by her past baggage.

"I’m not a zeroing-in-on-somebody kind of person. Let’s date before we get married, tread the waters, meet people. I’m a little gun shy, I’m not going to lie. I’ve had two failed relationships," she explained to podcast co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

Despite her flirty encounter with Pascal Ibgui, Kelly Bensimon isn't sure she's ready for a new romance.

Bensimon's romantic history includes her former marriage to Giles, 81, from 1997 to 2007, with whom she shares her daughters Sea Louise, 27, and Thaddeus, 25. She also called off her engagement to ex-fiancé Scott Litner in June 2024.

In a twist, Bensimon’s latest romantic chatter comes just weeks after she expressed interest in another Golden Bachelorette contestant! "[Guy] seemed very organized with his thoughts and his intentions and I was like, 'You know what, that’s what I need,'" she reflected, calling Guy Gansert, 66, the "rock" she’s been looking for — not just the “roll."

Kelly Bensimon called Pascal Ibgui's surprise messages 'entertaining.'

However, her interaction with the doctor took a confusing turn when he started bombarding her with lengthy messages that she likened to "novellas."

"So I text back and I’m like, ‘That’s great, sounds fun, look forward to, can’t wait, whatever,'" the reality starlet recounted.

"And it was like … 'I like this and I like that, and I think you’d like this, and I think you’d like that,' and going on and on and on and on and, ‘Here’s a photo of me without a pocket square.’ I was like, ‘What is going on?'" she continued.

Kelly Bensimon also recalled getting 'weird' interactions from 'Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert.

Just when she thought it couldn't get weirder, Gansert informed her he started seeing someone else — but continued to send her "more images" of himself. He even dropped in that he was an actor, citing a recent cameo on General Hospital.

As for what lies ahead for Bensimon and Ibgui? The future remains uncertain, but Ibgui has made his own relationship status crystal clear, declaring on the March 6 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, “I’m single, and I’m not single because nobody wants me, I’m single because the one I want [doesn’t] want me."

Pascal Ibgui said he is still on the market.

He’s received interest from "young girls," but Ibgui insisted he prefers women aged 55 to 65. "Depend[s] upon the person," he stated firmly. "You could have a 65-year-old woman who know[s] how to take care of herself, who’s into health and fitness, who know[s] how to dress. … I have no problem with the age, but it has to be age-appropriate."

