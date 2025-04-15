Kelly Bensimon Says 'Golden Bachelorette' Star Pascal Ibgui Slid Into Her DMs

Bensimon spilled the tea on how Ibgui, 69, broke the ice. "Pascal is like, 'I’m French,' [and] well, my ex-husband [Gilles Bensimon] was French, and he goes, ‘I live in Chicago,’ and I’m from Illinois originally,” she shared. "So he was like, 'I’m a hairdresser,' and I was, like, 'Oh wow.'"

While Bensimon seems open to pursuing a romance with the hair magician, she admitted she’s still weighed down by her past baggage.

"I’m not a zeroing-in-on-somebody kind of person. Let’s date before we get married, tread the waters, meet people. I’m a little gun shy, I’m not going to lie. I’ve had two failed relationships," she explained to podcast co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.