Halloween 2024: Best Celebrity Costumes — From Kelly Clarkson's Beetlejuice to Janelle Monáe's E.T. and More
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway transformed into a spooky version of New York City, calling herself "Boo York City" for Halloween 2024.
In a carousel of photos on Instagram, The Princess Diaries actress wore a Statue of Liberty crown and completed her creepy look with a white wig and grim makeup.
Demi Moore
To mark Halloween 2024, Demi Moore shared behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest film, The Substance, showing herself donning a bald cap with a few strands of gray hair. She also had perfectly crafted wrinkles for her makeup that transformed her entirely into her character, Elisabeth Sparkle.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran became a real-life meme as he dressed up in a monkey costume, referencing an AI-generated image of him that went viral online. The "Perfect" singer posed over a table as he held up his phone to show the inspiration for his look.
"Haters will say it's AI," Sheeran captioned the post, adding the hashtags #halloweenbruv and #feltcutemightdeletelater.
Ice Spice
"big bada boom !" Ice Spice captioned her post.
The "In Ha Mood" rapper dressed up as The Fifth Element's Leeloo Dallas, wearing a white tank top and sparkly golden pants featuring a thick black belt. She completed her costume with an orange wig and black boots.
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe won Halloween 2024!
The "Make Me Feel" songstress, 38, channeled the famous character from Steven Spielberg's 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, in her creepy, prosthetic getup.
"Spielberg’s E.T. really made me believe in magic, it made me want to world build and create iconic characters. Here’s some bts of a shot I had in my head and really loved seeing come to life. We filmed it on the iPhone to practice. Just wanted to share. Thank you @timefortree for helping me direct this moment," she captioned one of her Instagram posts.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner brought back her iconic 13 Going on 30 character, Jenna Rink, by wearing a striped dress similar to the one in the 2004 film. However, she made herself comfortable by opting for sneakers and socks instead of strappy heels.
Kelly Clarkson
From shaggy, white hair to ghoulish skin, Kelly Clarkson perfectly portrayed Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice character in the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. She sported a signature black and white striped suit and necktie for the Halloween special.
Lizzo
Back off, haters! Lizzo hilariously responded to Ozempic rumors by wearing a faux prescription medication box named "Lizzo" with the words "diet suppressor," "FDA approved" and "For single patient use only."
She cinched her box outfit with a yellow measuring tape.
"It’s that time of year where I feed y’all so ridiculously and you’re so very welcome baby 😝," she captioned a video showing herself dancing with South Park character Cartman.
Pascal Ibgui
Pascal Ibgui shocked his followers by cross-dressing to become Joan Vassos for Halloween.
The 69-year-old Golden Bachelorette alum wore a tight golden dress and pantyhose that matched his sandals. He even sported a curly blonde wig!
Tyla
Tyla took inspiration from Halle Berry's Sharon Stone character from the 1994 film The Flintstones, rocking the iconic tiger-print costume.