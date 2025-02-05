'RHONY' Cast in Limbo After Rebecca Minkoff Exit: 'No One Has Been Asked Back'
The Real Housewives of New York City cast is in limbo after star Rebecca Minkoff exited the franchise, a source exclusively dished to OK!.
According to the insider, “No one in the cast has been asked back yet or been given a contract for Season 16.” On February 4, Minkoff announced her departure from the series.
“2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever,” Minkoff shared on Instagram. “The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK.”
The famous designer noted she's “learned” a lot along the way but wants to “reprioritize” the things that mean the most to her — “designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family.”
“I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter,” she added. “Time to turn the page.”
Prior to her announcement, a source exclusively told OK! Minkoff would not return to the show, noting it was due to her being “relatively boring.”
While the season was relatively lackluster, the finale ended with an explosive bang due to a dramatic confrontation between Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield. When Hassan accused her costar of “sucking d--- for work,” Whitfield turned around and claimed she’d been sexually assaulted and insisted Hassan knew. This sent Hassan into a tizzy, shrieking she was unaware this occurred. Eventually, Whitfield admitted it “may not have clocked” with her former friend, a.k.a. she didn’t necessarily know. This led all of the women to side with Hassan and created a very tense end to the season and reunion.
An insider talked to OK! about the situation, noting the “entire season was boring” and, if it was more interesting, they may not have “been as laser-focused on Brynn’s comment.”
“No one really had any story about their lives or anything personal, so clinging to Brynn claiming she told Ubah she was sexually assaulted, only to change it to it ‘may not have clocked,’ implying she may not have heard her, gave them an in for drama,” they added.
Since the season ended, casting notices for the show have surfaced online, indicating Bravo is looking to add new blood to the mix.