'RHONY' Cast in Limbo After Rebecca Minkoff Exit: 'No One Has Been Asked Back'

According to the insider, “No one in the cast has been asked back yet or been given a contract for Season 16.” On February 4, Minkoff announced her departure from the series.

“2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever,” Minkoff shared on Instagram. “The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK.”

The famous designer noted she's “learned” a lot along the way but wants to “reprioritize” the things that mean the most to her — “designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family.”

“I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter,” she added. “Time to turn the page.”