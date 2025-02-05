or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > The Real Housewives of New York City
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'RHONY' Cast in Limbo After Rebecca Minkoff Exit: 'No One Has Been Asked Back'

Photo of Rebecca Minkoff
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Minkoff is not returning to 'RHONY.'

By:

Feb. 5 2025, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Real Housewives of New York City cast is in limbo after star Rebecca Minkoff exited the franchise, a source exclusively dished to OK!.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ubah Hassan
Source: MEGA

Ubah Hassan's explosive confrontation with Brynn Whitfield made for a dramatic Season 15 finale.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, “No one in the cast has been asked back yet or been given a contract for Season 16.” On February 4, Minkoff announced her departure from the series.

“2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever,” Minkoff shared on Instagram. “The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK.”

The famous designer noted she's “learned” a lot along the way but wants to “reprioritize” the things that mean the most to her — “designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family.”

“I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter,” she added. “Time to turn the page.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Racquel Chevremont, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan
Source: MEGA

According to a source, no one in the 'RHONY' cast has been asked back for Season 16 yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to her announcement, a source exclusively told OK! Minkoff would not return to the show, noting it was due to her being “relatively boring.”

While the season was relatively lackluster, the finale ended with an explosive bang due to a dramatic confrontation between Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield. When Hassan accused her costar of “sucking d--- for work,” Whitfield turned around and claimed she’d been sexually assaulted and insisted Hassan knew. This sent Hassan into a tizzy, shrieking she was unaware this occurred. Eventually, Whitfield admitted it “may not have clocked” with her former friend, a.k.a. she didn’t necessarily know. This led all of the women to side with Hassan and created a very tense end to the season and reunion.

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of New York City

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Erin Lichy
Source: MEGA

Erin Lichy was friends with Rebecca Minkoff when Season 15 began, but they were not on good terms when it ended.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider talked to OK! about the situation, noting the “entire season was boring” and, if it was more interesting, they may not have “been as laser-focused on Brynn’s comment.”

“No one really had any story about their lives or anything personal, so clinging to Brynn claiming she told Ubah she was sexually assaulted, only to change it to it ‘may not have clocked,’ implying she may not have heard her, gave them an in for drama,” they added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sai De Silva
Source: MEGA

Sai De Silva has been on 'RHONY' since Season 14.

Since the season ended, casting notices for the show have surfaced online, indicating Bravo is looking to add new blood to the mix.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.