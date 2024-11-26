Shocking 'Vanderpump Rules' Shake-Up: Season 12 of Hit Bravo Show Will Feature Brand New Cast
Pour yourself a Pumptini: After months of speculation, it's been confirmed that Vanderpump Rules is getting a complete makeover, as Season 12 will feature an entire new cast.
According to a report, upcoming episodes will follow "close-knit" staffers at SUR "who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors."
Production on the new season will kick off next year, though a premiere date and names of the new cast members have yet to be announced.
"What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again," executive producer Alex Baskin stated. "With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."
SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump will still be on the show and is looking forward to mixing things up.
"The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between. I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all," she gushed in reaction to the news. "In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules."
For months, rumors swirled about the status of the hit Bravo show, as some thought it was losing steam. The original seasons followed the personal and professional lives of Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and many more.
The series went on hiatus after Season 11, as the group was divided following Sandoval cheating on Madix with their former costar Rachel Leviss.
Madix often didn't want to film scenes with her cheating ex, and in the Season 11 finale, she shocked her pals by leaving a party early after Sandoval tried to have a conversation with her in front of the cameras.
Costar Lala Kent wasn't pleased by her behavior, sharing on the episode, "We're asking you to have one conversation, and you can't do that? Every single person on this show [has] the tough conversations."
Scheana Shay's husband, Brock Davies, said of the situation, "It's not like it's a surprise. She told us she ain't gonna be filming with him."
While some VPR stars who were kicked off the show — such as Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute — are now on the spinoff The Valley, it's unclear if anyone will be switching over as well.
