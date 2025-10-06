Kelly Bishop Gushes Over 'Magical' 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Lauren Graham: 'She's Like a Daughter to Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Bishop, who played matriarch Emily Gilmore on the series Gilmore Girls, will always have love for her TV daughter Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore. "It was just magical. Lauren is really like a daughter to me. She's very special. We had so many good scenes together, and it was always such a joy to work with her. She's such a good actress and very generous. We had some vulnerable, real-life moments together. Lauren will always be special to me. She's quite a spectacular woman," the 81-year-old exclusively tells OK! while discussing Bliss' new partnership with Warner Bros. and Gilmore Girls to launch a fall-inspired collection.

Source: @laurengraham/instagram Kelly Bishop called Lauren Graham 'very special.'

"She started calling me TVM [TV Mom], so I called her TVD [TV Daughter]. She's a remarkable woman. She's got so much going for her, and she's so generous and funny. She's one of those really special people you get in life that you are so grateful you have," the actress continues about their strong bond. The show, which follows single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter "Rory" Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Conn., aired from 2000 to 2007. "I'm very proud of the show. I always thought it was a real quality show," Bishop gushes. "I thought all of the components in the show were solid — the acting, the directing, the whole thing. I was rather smug at first when I saw it keep on going even after we were finished. I'm delighted and baffled by its longevity. It doesn't seem like it's going to quit! I like that because I think it's a quality show, and it's got quality concepts, it's got good relationships without it being a sappy show. It's rather really sweet."

Source: @laurengraham/instagram Kelly Bishop loved working on 'Gilmore Girls.'

Though Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life returned for four episodes in 2016, Bishop isn't opposed to making more content in the future. "There's always more to the story because there's more to life. I would only go back if [creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino wrote it. If somebody else wrote it, I might not be interested. I just love her writing so much," she shares. "I love her brain and where she goes with things. Let's face it, you would have to get Lauren and Alexis too. If you could get them, I would go along with it in a second. I just want to spend time with them. I see them occasionally, socially, when we're all in town together." Bishop recently reunited with Graham, Scott Patterson (Luke Danes), Matt Czuchry, who played Rory’s one-time love interest, Logan, and Yanic Truesdale, the hotel’s concierge, at Graham's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday, October 3. However, it's not always easy to get the gang back together. "We pretty much text," she says. "I talk on the phone with Lauren, and when we can, we go get lunch."

Source: MEGA Kelly Bishop would be open to doing more 'Gilmore Girls' episodes.

When Bishop was younger, she was wearing makeup "every day," but now, she makes sure to cleanse at night and put on a peptide hydrating serum at night. "I make sure I don't go to bed with any makeup on!" she says of her routine before discussing aging in Hollywood. "Times are changing, and I think it's for a good reason. We're all beginning to realize that older people can be attractive. You don't have to be young and wrinkle-free to be attractive! We're embracing our blemishes."

Source: Biss Kelly Bishop is excited about her collab with Bliss.