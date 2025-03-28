or
Kelly Clarkson Admits She Looks Like an 'A------' When She Can't Show Up for Her Children's 10 A.M. Performances Due to Work: 'Cruel'

Kelly Clarkson got candid with Kylie Kelce when she said she felt like an 'a------' when she misses her kids' performances at school.

March 27 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson’s career has been at the forefront of her life since winning American Idol in 2002. After her music reached millions of fans, the “Since U Been Gone” singer began hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019.

While the talk show host has two kids, River Rose, 10, and Remington Alexander, 8, she isn’t happy about her hectic schedule, saying it interferes with her family time.

“I don’t know when the school systems thought it would be a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week,” she told Kylie Kelce on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. “A lot of [parents] work.”

The 42-year-old mom went on to say that the school system refuses to give “an advance” notice about her kids’ schedules, which she deemed a “cruel” thing to do to working parents.

Clarkson also noted how her children “don’t understand” why she isn’t able to show up, especially since she is technically her own boss.

Though Clarkson and Kelce laughed it off, the singer dug deeper into how the matter affects her life at home. “We just look like a------ when we’re not there,” she said. “Then [my kids] go, ‘Why was this mom there?’ And then you have to say, ‘Because that kid’s got a better mom.”

Clarkson’s comments come one week after being absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show for a “personal matter.” When she returned to her talk show on March 18, she refrained from divulging details about why she didn’t tape for 10 episodes. Days later, Clarkson grazed the subject, saying she felt “lost” and “alone.”

Despite her absence, the talk show host thanked her audience that week for celebrating her 1,000th episode together.

“For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together,” she said.

“And along the way, we found comfort in one another. And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we've created," she added.

Though Clarkson hasn’t clarified what’s preventing her from working her typical schedule, as she’s continued to miss several more episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she made an anticipated return on March 26, singing her hit song “Dark Side” to jumpstart the show.

