Kelly Clarkson Admits She Looks Like an 'A------' When She Can't Show Up for Her Children's 10 A.M. Performances Due to Work: 'Cruel'

Kelly Clarkson’s career has been at the forefront of her life since winning American Idol in 2002. After her music reached millions of fans, the “Since U Been Gone” singer began hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019.

While the talk show host has two kids, River Rose, 10, and Remington Alexander, 8, she isn’t happy about her hectic schedule, saying it interferes with her family time.