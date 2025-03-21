Kelly Clarkson Admits She's 'Lost' and 'Alone 'a Lot' in Cryptic Message to Her Viewers

Clarkson opened the program on Thursday, March 20, with a heartfelt speech about the past five-and-a-half years of her daytime talk show on NBC. She directly addressed her community who has “supported each other through a lot of ups and downs.”

“A lot of ups and downs personally as well,” she alluded to her own life.

Clarkson has endured several milestones — for better or for worse — during her time on the show, including a divorce in 2020 to her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock.