Kelly Clarkson Admits She's 'Lost' and 'Alone 'a Lot' in Cryptic Message to Her Viewers
Is Kelly Clarkson OK?
On the 1,000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Stronger" singer left an emotional message to viewers, expressing how she’s “lost, alone, a lot.”
Clarkson opened the program on Thursday, March 20, with a heartfelt speech about the past five-and-a-half years of her daytime talk show on NBC. She directly addressed her community who has “supported each other through a lot of ups and downs.”
“A lot of ups and downs personally as well,” she alluded to her own life.
Clarkson has endured several milestones — for better or for worse — during her time on the show, including a divorce in 2020 to her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock.
Clarkson thanked her devoted fans for their continued support.
“For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together,” she said of the series, which premiered on September 9, 2019.
Clarkson herself admitted that she “found comfort” in her audience and is “incredibly proud” of the platform she created.
The singer’s emotional comments come off the heels of her unexplained absence from the series since the March 3 taping. Several celebrities stepped in at the last minute to take her place, including actor Simu Liu.
"Kelly isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best," he told the audience.
This is not the first time the Grammy Award-winning artist has taken time away from The Kelly Clarkson Show. The host spent the entire summer of 2022 in Montana with her children, River Rose, 10, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 8.
The American Idol alum, 42, kicked off the 1,000th episode with a soul-stirring rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” much to fans’ praise on social media.
“My gosh this woman could sing the yellow pages and I would be in awe,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another deemed her “our generation’s greatest singer.”
The anniversary special also featured several celebrity guests, including Tyler Perry and Alicia Vikander. Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky took the stage to perform their latest single "Noche de Luna."
Clarkson is getting ready for a busy summer of music. She kicks off her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4 and will perform eighteen shows through November 15.