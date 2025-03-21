or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson Admits She's 'Lost' and 'Alone 'a Lot' in Cryptic Message to Her Viewers

Kelly Clarkson and Tyler Perry
Source: NBC

Kelly Clarkson revealed to fans that she's feeling 'lost' and 'alone.'

By:

March 21 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is Kelly Clarkson OK?

On the 1,000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Stronger" singer left an emotional message to viewers, expressing how she’s “lost, alone, a lot.”

Article continues below advertisement
kelly
Source: NBC

Kelly Clarkson celebrated the 1,000th episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on March 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson opened the program on Thursday, March 20, with a heartfelt speech about the past five-and-a-half years of her daytime talk show on NBC. She directly addressed her community who has “supported each other through a lot of ups and downs.”

“A lot of ups and downs personally as well,” she alluded to her own life.

Clarkson has endured several milestones — for better or for worse — during her time on the show, including a divorce in 2020 to her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly
Source: NBC

Kelly Clarkson told viewers she's feeling 'lost' and 'alone.'

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson thanked her devoted fans for their continued support.

“For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together,” she said of the series, which premiered on September 9, 2019.

Clarkson herself admitted that she “found comfort” in her audience and is “incredibly proud” of the platform she created.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson has been noticeably absent from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

The singer’s emotional comments come off the heels of her unexplained absence from the series since the March 3 taping. Several celebrities stepped in at the last minute to take her place, including actor Simu Liu.

"Kelly isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best," he told the audience.

This is not the first time the Grammy Award-winning artist has taken time away from The Kelly Clarkson Show. The host spent the entire summer of 2022 in Montana with her children, River Rose, 10, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 8.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is gearing up for a Las Vegas residency this summer.

Article continues below advertisement

The American Idol alum, 42, kicked off the 1,000th episode with a soul-stirring rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” much to fans’ praise on social media.

“My gosh this woman could sing the yellow pages and I would be in awe,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another deemed her “our generation’s greatest singer.”

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson had a cryptic message for viewers on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

The anniversary special also featured several celebrity guests, including Tyler Perry and Alicia Vikander. Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky took the stage to perform their latest single "Noche de Luna."

Article continues below advertisement
kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson has hosted 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' since 2019.

Clarkson is getting ready for a busy summer of music. She kicks off her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4 and will perform eighteen shows through November 15.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.