'Is She Okay?': Kelly Clarkson Fans 'Worried Sick' About TV Star Amid Absences From Her Talk Show
What happened to Kelly Clarkson?
After The Kelly Clarkson Show revealed they will be having guest hosts from Monday, March 10, to Friday, March 14, fans of the American Idol alum, 42, expressed their concern regarding her absence.
“Where’s Kelly??😭😭😭,” one person penned alongside the list of the upcoming celebrity hosts, which included Brooke Shields, Willie Geist and Amanda Seyfried.
Another user echoed, "Where is Kelly? We are worried sick about her.”
A third individual noted, “Oh, bless Kelly. I love seeing everyone rallying ‘you don’t owe us an explanation!!’ Take care of yourself, sweet girl. I sure hope everything is okay. ❤️❤️❤️.”
“Is Kelly okay???” a fourth person noted, as one more said, “I respect Kelly Clarkson's privacy, but I am very concerned about her.”
The singer has yet to reveal the reason she has taken the week off, however, ET recently reported that it was due to a sudden family emergency.
Her absence seemed to be surprising to everyone, as when actor Simu Liu stepped in for her during the March 3 taping, it was a last-minute change.
"Kelly isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best," he told the audience while pivoting from guest to host. "I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I'm here now, and look, I'm not one to back down from a challenge,” Liu added.
Clarkson then returned on March 4, though she did not address the matter. The next day she was absent again, and celebs have taken over her duties since.
As OK! previously reported, over the last year, Clarkson’s show has grown and even received a few awards.
According to a source, Ellen DeGeneres is jealous of the mother-of-two’s success in her old TV time slot.
"Ellen is still tuning in and hearing how well Kelly is doing and how she’s crushing it in the ratings, how every celeb wants to get on her show," the insider claimed of the comedian, who recently moved to England with her wife, Portia de Rossi. "It wasn’t so long ago that they all wanted to be Ellen’s friend. It really sticks in her throat."
The confidante said the two women have bad blood between them, noting DeGeneres thinks Clarkson is "being two-faced" due to their shared history.
"Kelly had been a frequent guest on the show,” the source shared. "Ellen’s aware of the rumors of people not supporting her when she was at her lowest, and Kelly is top of her list!"