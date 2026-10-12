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Kelly Clarkson Calls NYC Shop Owner a 'Liar' as Bitter Shopping Feud Escalates: 'It's Not That Hard to Be Kind'

kelly clarkson calls nyc shop owner liar
Source: MEGA; @KELLYCLARKSON/X

Kelly Clarkson called a Brooklyn shop owner a ‘liar’ after disputing Art of Play's claims.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

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Kelly Clarkson is doubling down on her claims against a Brooklyn shop owner, accusing the business of lying about their interaction during a recent shopping trip.

On Sunday, October 11, the “Because Of You” singer returned to X to challenge Art of Play's explanation of what happened when she visited the novelty store.

Clarkson shared a grainy photo that appeared to show an item hanging on the wall with a price tag nearby.

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen, as you elevator-eyed me saying in a condescending tone, ‘Yes, it’s for sale, but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you, I can.’ That all never happened, and now it’s not for sale,” the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker ranted.

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image of Kelly Clarkson accused Art of Play's owner of lying about their interaction during her visit to the Brooklyn store.
Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X

Kelly Clarkson accused Art of Play's owner of lying about their interaction during her visit to the Brooklyn store.

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Clarkson then directly accused the store owner of misrepresenting their conversation and defended her decision to speak out about the experience.

“So you’re not only rude, but you’re also a liar. Got it,” the mom-of-two added. “And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business.”

“It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people, but you, my friend, were an exception. Your store is really cool,” Clarkson added. “Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

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Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X
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Clarkson's Shopping Complaint Started the Dispute

image of Kelly Clarkson shared a photo that appeared to show a price tag beside the singing bird automaton she asked about.
Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X

Kelly Clarkson shared a photo that appeared to show a price tag beside the singing bird automaton she asked about.

The back-and-forth began after Clarkson visited Art of Play in Brooklyn with plans to purchase several items. On October 10, she described the experience in a social media post, claiming that an employee made assumptions about what she could afford.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote on X. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.”

Clarkson followed up with a sarcastic recommendation for anyone considering a visit to the shop.

“But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎,” she concluded.

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Source: @ARTOFPLAY/INSTAGRAM
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Art of Play Pushed Back Against Clarkson's Claims

image of Art of Play maintained that the item was permanently attached to the wall and wasn't for sale.
Source: MEGA

Art of Play maintained that the item was permanently attached to the wall and wasn't for sale.

One day later, Art of Play shared its own account of the encounter on social media.

The business explained that Clarkson had asked about buying the self-operating machine.

“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the store said.

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Source: @ARTOFPLAY/INSTAGRAM

‘Attacked by Eight Million People’

image of The singer defended her criticism, saying that supporting small businesses doesn't excuse poor customer service.
Source: MEGA

The singer defended her criticism, saying that supporting small businesses doesn't excuse poor customer service.

The store maintained that the item wasn't available for purchase, explaining that “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale.”

“However, the negative experience Kelly described on Twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop,” Art of Play explained, adding that they “equally welcome” visitors, who “come in to make a purchase or simply look around for a while.”

The business also addressed the sudden attention it received after The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared her experience with her followers.

“Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store,” the business continued. “It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”

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