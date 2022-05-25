Mom Life! Kelly Clarkson Visits An Amusement Park With Her 2 Kids After Leaving 'The Voice' To Prioritize Family Time

Singer Kelly Clarkson is getting in some quality time with her two tykes! Over the weekend, the star took son Remington Alexander, 6, and daughter River Rose, 7, to Legoland New York, which is around 60 miles outside of NYC.

The fun outing comes just a few weeks after it was revealed that the star, 40, wouldn't be returning as coach for the next season of The Voice, with a source telling OK! that she wanted to focus on being more present for her children.