Mom Life! Kelly Clarkson Visits An Amusement Park With Her 2 Kids After Leaving 'The Voice' To Prioritize Family Time
Singer Kelly Clarkson is getting in some quality time with her two tykes! Over the weekend, the star took son Remington Alexander, 6, and daughter River Rose, 7, to Legoland New York, which is around 60 miles outside of NYC.
The fun outing comes just a few weeks after it was revealed that the star, 40, wouldn't be returning as coach for the next season of The Voice, with a source telling OK! that she wanted to focus on being more present for her children.
In the photos published by the amusement park, the Texas native was dressed down in a black tee, matching leggings, sneakers and a pair of sunnies, while her kids provided a pop of color with their tie dye shirts. The trio checked out the impressive exhibits, posed for pictures and hit some of the rides.
The American Idol alum's ex-husband and the father of her little ones, Brandon Blackstock, 45, didn't tag along for the trip.
While Clarkson enjoyed her stint on The Voice — she sat in one of the four red spinning chairs for eight seasons, starting in 2018 — the aforementioned insider explained that after her stressful divorce in 2020, "she shifted mindset and decided she needs to prioritize her kids."
Added the source, "There’s only so much she can do. Something had to give. That something was The Voice."
The "Behind These Hazel Eyes" crooner hinted at her departure from the competition show during a virtual chat with fans earlier this year.
"I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids," she spilled. "They only want to hang out with you for so long and that’s now so I got to take advantage of that. I’m excited to have more time with them. I mean I have a ton of time in the morning but I don’t know ... I’m selfish. They’re fun."