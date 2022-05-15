Divorce Fallout: Kelly Clarkson Quits 'The Voice' To 'Spend More Time With Her Children' In Wake Of Bitter Split From Husband

KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS SHE CAN'T SPOT RED FLAGS AS SINGER STRUGGLES TO DATE AGAIN AFTER BRANDON BLACKSTOCK DIVORCE: 'I'LL BE SINGLE FOREVER'

The “Since U Be Gone” singer hinted at the impending decision to exit The Voice is an online chat with fans.

“I’ve decided this year there’s just [going to] be a couple changes for me that I can’t say here,” Clarkson said in a question and answer sessions. “There’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

She added, “They only want to hang out with you for so long and that’s now so I got to take advantage of that. I’m excited to have more time with them. I mean I have a ton of time in the morning but I don’t know, I’m selfish. They’re fun.”