Kelly Clarkson Subtly Shades 'Fun' Co-Parenting Dynamic With Ex Brandon Blackstock: 'There's a Lot I Keep In'
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's co-parenting journey is far from perfect.
During a guest appearance on the Thursday, March 27, episode of Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, the country singer and the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce reflected on about what it's like to be a working mom and the lack of understanding their children have about it.
"Our oldest hit me with. 'Oh, is it you’re leaving because you don’t love me?'" Kylie recalled of her and Jason's 5-year-old daughter Wyatt's reaction to the soon-to-be mom-of-four heading out for a work-related commitment.
"The best part is, is that I said to her,' 'Do you know when we talk about when dad — like during football season — dad travels once a week,'" the former soccer star shared of Jason — whom she also shares daughters Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, with. "I said, ‘You know when dad leaves and we talk about like, does dad want to leave?’ And she’s like, 'No.'"
Kylie, who is currently pregnant with a baby girl, continued: "I'm like, 'So do you think mom wants to leave for work?' And she’s like, 'Well, I just think you could say no.'"
Kelly related to the story, noting she finds it "funny" their kids think like this.
"Even from a young age, like we didn’t teach them, just innately you’re like, he’s allowed to be somewhere, but you’re not," the "Stronger" singer pointed out. "That is like real interesting. Yeah, there’s a lot that I keep in … because coparenting is fun."
The subtle comment seemed to be a slight jab at her ex-husband and his role as the father of her daughter, River, 10, and son, Remington "Remy," 8.
"It’s like, 'Oh, he couldn’t come because this,'" the "Because of You" hitmaker explained. "I’m like, 'OK, cool.' Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day? It is funny. It’s taught though. Not taught, it’s just in there."
Kelly mentioned how she always tells her son, "'Yeah, mommy does work and that’s OK. Women and men work. It’s OK.'"
Elsewhere in Thursday's episode, The Kelly Clarkson Show host demanded schools stop scheduling last-minute performances during the work day, as it's unfair to kids who have two working parents in their households.
"I don’t know when the school systems thought it was a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week," she declared. "This just in — a lot of us work."
Kelly said schools often "surprise you" with the difficult timing instead of giving advanced notice so parents could "at least tell [their] work 'Hey I’m gonna need this morning off.'"
"Our kids don’t understand, we just look like a------- when we are not there," she admitted, joking: "And then they go, ‘well why was this mom there?' And then you have to say, ‘because that kid got a better mom."