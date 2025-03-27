Kelly Clarkson Subtly Shades 'Fun' Co-Parenting Dynamic With Ex Brandon Blackstock: 'There's a Lot I Keep In'

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, March 27, episode of Kylie Kelce 's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, the country singer and the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce reflected on about what it's like to be a working mom and the lack of understanding their children have about it.

"Our oldest hit me with. 'Oh, is it you’re leaving because you don’t love me?'" Kylie recalled of her and Jason's 5-year-old daughter Wyatt's reaction to the soon-to-be mom-of-four heading out for a work-related commitment.

"The best part is, is that I said to her,' 'Do you know when we talk about when dad — like during football season — dad travels once a week,'" the former soccer star shared of Jason — whom she also shares daughters Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, with. "I said, ‘You know when dad leaves and we talk about like, does dad want to leave?’ And she’s like, 'No.'"