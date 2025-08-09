or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The Kelly Clarkson Show
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Will Brandon Blackstock's Death Impact Season 7 of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'?

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' was renewed for Season 7 following a ratings boost.

Profile Image

Aug. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson is ready to reclaim her spot in your living room as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show for its highly anticipated seventh season.

NBC announced in December 2024 that Clarkson's beloved talk show will return for the 2025-2026 television season.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

NBC praised Kelly Clarkson's hosting and emotional relatability.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kelly Clarkson is a national treasure. We couldn't wait to announce another season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, fresh off the top-rated Christmas in Rockefeller Center in which Kelly hosted," said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal. "There's an appetite in talk for stories that entertain and inspire, and The Kelly Clarkson Show is a shining star that delivers for our stations and connects with viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

Kelly Clarkson's show saw a boost in ratings during its sixth season.

Article continues below advertisement

Since its debut in 2019, the show has become a resounding success for NBC. Deadline reported that Season 6 averaged 2.3 million viewers during the 2024-2025 season, a notable increase from the previous year.

Clarkson's popularity has also shone through difficult times, particularly related to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who passed away from cancer on August 7.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

NBC praised Kelly Clarkson for raising the bar in daytime television.

MORE ON:
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family told a news outlet. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Clarkson publicly addressed the situation in August after canceling a series of shows, stating, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present."

Article continues below advertisement

NBCUniversal Chairman Valari Staab commended Clarkson for raising the bar in daytime television.

"The show's consistent viewership, engaging content and high production quality has made it a valuable part of our programming lineup across the NBC-owned stations," Staab added. "We're pleased about its continued popularity and success."

Article continues below advertisement

"The show's consistent viewership, engaging content and high production quality has made it a valuable part of our programming lineup across the NBC-owned stations," Staab added. "We're pleased about its continued popularity and success."

So, what can fans expect from Season 7?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

Kelly Clarkson canceled some of her shows due to Brandon Blackstock's death.

Clarkson hinted at the renewal in a June post on Instagram, writing, "That's a wrap on Season 6!"

The show's account encouraged fans to share their favorite moments, teasing more fun in Season 7, set to premiere this fall.

Although the exact release date is still under wraps, the show is scheduled to return sometime in September.

Viewers can catch The Kelly Clarkson Show on weekdays, airing Monday through Friday on NBC.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.