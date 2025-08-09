ENTERTAINMENT Will Brandon Blackstock's Death Impact Season 7 of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'? Source: Mega 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' was renewed for Season 7 following a ratings boost. OK! Staff Aug. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson is ready to reclaim her spot in your living room as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show for its highly anticipated seventh season. NBC announced in December 2024 that Clarkson's beloved talk show will return for the 2025-2026 television season.

Source: Mega NBC praised Kelly Clarkson's hosting and emotional relatability.

"Kelly Clarkson is a national treasure. We couldn't wait to announce another season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, fresh off the top-rated Christmas in Rockefeller Center in which Kelly hosted," said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal. "There's an appetite in talk for stories that entertain and inspire, and The Kelly Clarkson Show is a shining star that delivers for our stations and connects with viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways."

Source: Mega Kelly Clarkson's show saw a boost in ratings during its sixth season.

Since its debut in 2019, the show has become a resounding success for NBC. Deadline reported that Season 6 averaged 2.3 million viewers during the 2024-2025 season, a notable increase from the previous year. Clarkson's popularity has also shone through difficult times, particularly related to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who passed away from cancer on August 7.

Source: Mega NBC praised Kelly Clarkson for raising the bar in daytime television.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family told a news outlet. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." Clarkson publicly addressed the situation in August after canceling a series of shows, stating, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present."

NBCUniversal Chairman Valari Staab commended Clarkson for raising the bar in daytime television. "The show's consistent viewership, engaging content and high production quality has made it a valuable part of our programming lineup across the NBC-owned stations," Staab added. "We're pleased about its continued popularity and success."

So, what can fans expect from Season 7?

Source: Mega Kelly Clarkson canceled some of her shows due to Brandon Blackstock's death.