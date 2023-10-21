Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Transformation in 14 Photos

After she debuted as a singer, Kelly Clarkson began appearing at several events and shows.

One year before her Teen Choice Awards 2007 appearance, she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease – an autoimmune disorder – and hypothyroidism.

Extra published an interview in 2018 in which Clarkson said the thyroid disorder caused her to suffer weight fluctuations. She also started taking medication until her doctor stopped the prescription.