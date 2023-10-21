Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Transformation in 14 Photos
2007
After she debuted as a singer, Kelly Clarkson began appearing at several events and shows.
One year before her Teen Choice Awards 2007 appearance, she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease – an autoimmune disorder – and hypothyroidism.
Extra published an interview in 2018 in which Clarkson said the thyroid disorder caused her to suffer weight fluctuations. She also started taking medication until her doctor stopped the prescription.
2008
Clarkson serenaded her fans during a show at the Carling Academy in Glasgow, Scotland.
As she began her battle with her illnesses, the "Because of You" hitmaker did not let it affect her schedule. She also started gaining weight two years after receiving her diagnosis.
2009
The American Idol winner attended the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 7, 2009. She turned people's heads when she donned a blue dress at the event.
2011
Kelly Clarkson appeared at the 104.6 RTL-sponsored concert Stars for Free in Berlin. At that time, she rocked a sleeveless top and paired it with black pants and sneakers.
2012
Despite her fluctuating weight, Clarkson still showed off her curves when she wore a long elegant dress while filming the "Dark Side" music video in Los Angeles, Calif.
She revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that although she began to eat and work out a little, she loves performing no matter what her size is.
2013
Clarkson shone bright when she appeared at the 47th CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., to present the Male Vocalist of the Year award to Blake Shelton.
A year after the event, she welcomed River Rose Blackstock with her now ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
2016
Seven months after giving birth to Remington Alexander Blackstock, Clarkson performed at the CMA Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. The hot mama sported a blue velvet dress with a big belt to highlight her curves.
2017
The "Breakaway" singer perfectly sported a mesh maxi dress at the Variety's Power of Women: Los Angeles Presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Some of her followers started leaving harsh comments about her pregnancy weight, leading her to clap back at one user who called her fat on X.
"…and still f------ awesome," she responded.
2018
Clarkson graced the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet in her black gown. Months before the year ended, she lost a whopping 37 pounds after following the "lectin-free" diet she discovered in Dr. Steven Gundry's book The Planet Paradox.
According to the Grammy-winning singer, the book helped her with her thyroid issue. Her doctor stopped her medicine after getting her hormone levels back.
Although Clarkson already lost weight, she clarified that she was happier that she had improved her overall health.
2019
Clarkson showed off her 37-pound weight loss at the 2019 ACM Awards at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
2020
The River Rose and the Magical Lullaby author maintained her physique after her successful weight loss journey. She emphasized her figure in a figure-hugging velvet gown at the Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
Before her jaw-dropping transformation, she told Ellen DeGeneres she was called "big" when she appeared on American Idol.
"I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I'll have a meet and greet after the show, and a girl who's bigger than me will be in the meet and greet and be like, 'Wow, if they think you're big, I must be so fat to them.' And it's like, you're just who you are. We are who we are — whatever size," she said.
2021
Clarkson seemingly gained her weight back after her split from Blackstock and the legal battles afterward. In an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2021, she opened up about the tough process of co-parenting with her ex.
"I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally," she said, adding, "As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."
2022
She was all smiles at the American Song Contest Week 2 red carpet event at Universal Studios. While she had not restarted her weight loss journey yet, she previously told the Daily Mail that she felt happy no matter what her weight was.
"Too skinny, too fat, too blonde — so much blah. This is who I am and I'm happy. Happy looks different on everyone," she continued.
2023
Clarkson shocked everyone again when she debuted a fitter physique this year. Her audience members on NBC's Today show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City also saw her inspiring transformation in person.
In July, sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that she lost 15 pounds again and planned to drop 35 more this year.
"[Clarkson is] finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show," an insider said. "She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein."