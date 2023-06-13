Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Dating 'Red Flags' After Nasty Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: Watch
After Kelly Clarkson's dramatic stalled divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the singer knows what she does and doesn't want in her next relationship.
The mom-of-two participated in the social media "red flags" filter trend, which she was particularly excited for since she has a new song titled "Red Flag Collector."
"I think my red flags are like, a liar, somebody that projects their own issues on you and someone that doesn't have friends," she confessed. "No friends? Why? None? That's weird."
It's unclear if her own ex-husband, 46, fit into any of those categories, though the two had a messy breakup, fighting over spousal support, custody arrangements, asset division and more.
Clarkson details the ups and downs of their romance in her upcoming album, Chemistry — set to debut on Friday, June 23 — but has also dished on the heartbreak in countless interviews.
"It rips you apart whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work. I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision," explained the crooner, who shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with Blackstock.
"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work.' I wanted to make it beautiful," continued the American Idol alum. "I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."
The Texas native has put the drama behind her and is ready for a fresh start, which is one of the reasons why she moved the location of her talk show from Los Angeles to New York City! And since her ex didn't live in the same state as her after their split, the change won't take a toll on their custody plan.
"She has a great co-parenting relationship with Brandon, but things haven’t always been easy in terms of their personal relationship," said a source. "However, they’ve come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well."