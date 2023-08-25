Do You Know Kelly Hyman? One Woman’s Remarkable Journey From Child Actor to Trial Attorney and Political TV Strategist

Kelly Hyman is a prominent figure in the realm of law and justice. An accomplished attorney, trial lawyer, and the head of her own law firm, The Hyman Law Firm, P.A., Kelly continues to leave an indelible mark on not just the legal community and the clients she so passionately serves.

Though Kelly’s courtroom experience spans more than two decades, her expertise extends well beyond the confines of jury pools and carefully crafted legal strategy.