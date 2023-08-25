Do You Know Kelly Hyman? One Woman’s Remarkable Journey From Child Actor to Trial Attorney and Political TV Strategist
Kelly Hyman is a prominent figure in the realm of law and justice. An accomplished attorney, trial lawyer, and the head of her own law firm, The Hyman Law Firm, P.A., Kelly continues to leave an indelible mark on not just the legal community and the clients she so passionately serves.
Though Kelly’s courtroom experience spans more than two decades, her expertise extends well beyond the confines of jury pools and carefully crafted legal strategy.
In fact, Kelly has leveraged her significant wealth of legal acumen, passion for justice, political know-how and even a brief child acting career into an impressive (and growing) television resume. With numerous appearances on Fox News, MSNBC, Court TV, BBC, and many others under her belt, Kelly combines her talent for courtroom argument and the stage to speak truth, enlighten viewers and can provide a Democratic counterpoint on issues, particularly when featured on more conservative-leaning programs.
When appearing on more conservative-leaning programs, “I get fewer hate tweets as a lawyer than as a Democratic strategist, which I find interesting because it’s still me…It’s still my perspective,” said Kelly in a recent interview. “But I grew up in the entertainment business, so I have a thick skin.”
Kelly's interest in politics was sparked early in her life, fueling a desire not only to help those in need, but also to deliver impassioned, informed commentary on issues driving the conversation.
Kelly utilizes her well-honed ability to dissect and convey complex, politically charged topics in a way that doesn’t just resonate with the audience, but provides real value while compelling engagement.
Through her appearances on various media platforms, Kelly aims to offer more than just off-the-cuff hot takes or political talking points. With each new interview and round panel discussion, Kelly looks to provide in-depth insights into the often complex and sprawling world of law, politics, and issues affecting the country and people’s lives.
An effective lawyer tends to possess a talent for crafting compelling narratives that support their cases in court. As a seasoned litigator, Kelly looks to harness this skill to simplify complex subjects, whether in the courtroom or on the small screen, making them accessible to all.
A growing presence in the worlds of law and TV punditry, Kelly also reminds fellow women of the importance of honoring past and present difference-makers while empowering future generations.
As she aptly puts it, "The only limits that we have are the limits that we put on ourselves."
Kelly's voice, however, isn't confined to courtroom argument or discussion panel debate. She also hosts "Once Upon a Crime in Hollywood," a true-crime podcast now available on Apple Podcasts. This venture is not a departure but an extension of her ability to captivate an audience, allowing Kelly to engross listeners with riveting narrative and analysis of a Hollywood true crime.
Kelly’s career as a child actor provides a unique but powerful life experience, one she skillfully blends with significant legal expertise and gift for communications to make a lasting impact in people’s lives.
Kelly's law firm specializes in complex litigations, including class actions and mass torts. Her commitment to her clients and her unwavering pursuit of justice shines through. She's deeply passionate about client advocacy and giving a voice to the vulnerable, a trait instilled in her from a young age and nurtured through her academic journey.
Successfully managing a legal career of this magnitude is an accomplishment in itself. Leading a law firm requires expertise and the ability to mentor, lead, and set an example. Remarkably, Kelly has also cultivated a flourishing television career, displaying the same grace that characterizes her courtroom presence. Her day may start with a deposition and end under the studio lights, sharing insights on today's pressing issues.
In a profession where words are powerful tools, Kelly's lexicon is remarkably diverse. Kelly aims to speak the language of rights and redress for her clients, provide clear and relatable insights into the often complex world of law and politics for her viewers, and weave captivating narratives of true crime in the glittering world of Hollywood for her podcast listeners.
From the courtroom to the TV screen to the podcast microphone, Kelly Hyman's journey is a story of passion and grace.
In a recent interview with Authority Magazine, Kelly underlines her commitment to move forward and always do what she believes is right: "I am going to continue to do what I do: fight the good fight, represent people that have been harmed, and continue to advocate for people, whether it’s legally or politically."