Beacon Of Hope: How Kelly Osbourne's Pregnancy Saved Her Life After Battling Sobriety
Kelly Osbourne has been on cloud nine since announcing her pregnancy to the world.
The former Fashion Police star, 37, broke the huge news on May 12, that she and her boyfriend Sid Wilson will be welcoming their first child into the world after Osbourne navigated a year of battling her sobriety after relapsing during quarantine.
"It may sound over the top but Kelly and her friends feel this baby has saved her life," a source dished to Star Magazine. "Kelly's found strength she never knew she had, along with determination to be as healthy as possible for the sake of this little miracle growing inside her."
The former reality star and the Slipknot musician, 45, have been basking in the glow of almost-parenthood. "They're brainstorming baby names and getting the nursery put together," the insider close to the couple explained.
"Right now though, they're just enjoying the moment and counting themselves blessed," the source revealed about Osbourne and Wilson. "It's a very magical time for them."
As OK! previously reported, the famous offspring revealed the happy update in an Instagram message along with photos of herself gazing at the sonogram photos of her baby-to-be.
“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why … I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she shared with her 2.4 million followers.
Last year, Osbourne marked a huge milestone celebrating being five months sober after admitting she had relapsed during the pandemic. "Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!!" the mom-to-be shared in the post.
“I am back on track. I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow," the The Osbournes star wrote in an April 2021 post. “I am back on track. I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow."