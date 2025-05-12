Kelly Osbourne Feels She Was Shamed More 'for Being Fat' Than She Was for Her 'Horrible' Racism Scandal

The former Project Runway Junior co-host admitted to trying "surgery, medication, diet and exercise" to shape up, but it wasn't until she got her "mind where it needed to be" that "everything started to fall into place."

"It’s not just as simple as change your diet and move. You have to change your brain," she insisted. "You have to come to peace and acceptance about where you are in your life before you can start."

In 2020, the fashion guru had gastric sleeve surgery, which aided in her losing 85 pounds.

"I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach," she explained on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."