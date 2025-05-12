Kelly Osbourne Feels She Was Shamed More 'for Being Fat' Than She Was for Her 'Horrible' Racism Scandal
Kelly Osbourne first became famous in the early 2000s when her eccentric family scored their own reality TV show, and though she's spun plenty of scandalous headlines since then, the mom-of-one revealed people still talk more about her weight than anything else.
The star, 40, discussed her body struggles over the years at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit on Saturday, May 10.
What Kelly Osbourne Said About Being Judged
According to a news outlet, the former Fashion Police co-host declared "we live in a fat-phobic world," noting that even though she's been "a drug addict, an alcoholic … a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible ... I got more s--- for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane."
How the Fashionista Lost the Weight
The former Project Runway Junior co-host admitted to trying "surgery, medication, diet and exercise" to shape up, but it wasn't until she got her "mind where it needed to be" that "everything started to fall into place."
"It’s not just as simple as change your diet and move. You have to change your brain," she insisted. "You have to come to peace and acceptance about where you are in your life before you can start."
In 2020, the fashion guru had gastric sleeve surgery, which aided in her losing 85 pounds.
"I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach," she explained on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."
Kelly's Past Scandals
As Osbourne mentioned, the TV personality has caused quite a stir over the years.
In 2015, her Fashion Police co-host Giuliana Rancic received backlash for saying Zendaya looked like she smelled of "weed" or "patchouli" because she wore dreadlocks to that year's Oscars.
Though Osbourne didn't scold Rancic on-air, she spoke out afterward and clarified that she agreed her costar's remarks were inappropriate, and she didn't understand why people were dragging her into the drama.
"I DID NOT MAKE THE WEED COMMENT. I DO NOT CONDONE RACISM SO AS A RSULT OF THIS IM SEREIOULSY [sic] QUESTIONONIG [sic] STAYING ON THE SHOW!" she tweeted at the time.
"I'm giving everyone involved 24 hours to make it right or the world will hear how I really feel. contactually [sic] I'm not allowed to speak!" she added.
Osbourne wound up leaving the show, as did Rancic.
Kelly Osbourne's 'Worst' Behavior
In August of that same year, Osbourne was slammed for making a racist comment on The View while talking about immigration prior to the 2016 presidential election.
"If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?" she questioned.
Osbourne apologized and admitted the situation was the "worst thing [she's] ever done."