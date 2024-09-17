Kelly Osbourne Will 'Never Forget' How Late Matthew Perry 'Helped' Her When They Met in Rehab: 'He Could See I Was Struggling'
Kelly Osbourne feels blessed to have met Matthew Perry before his 2023 passing.
In the newly released TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry & the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring, the reality star revealed she first crossed paths with the late actor when she entered rehab at age 19.
The mom-of-one, 39, sought treatment after she became addicted to drugs at age 13 following tonsil removal surgery.
"He helped so many people. He helped me one day," she noted of the Friends scene-stealer. "I was 19 years old, and I was in rehab for the first time and I just wanted to run — it wasn't clicking. I didn't get it. I’d never felt more insecure or hated myself more."
"He could see that I was struggling, and he walked up to me, and he gave me a chip, and it said ‘three minutes.' He told me, ‘If you can get through three minutes, you can get through anything,’" she spilled, referring to the tokens rehab patients receive for their sobriety.
"That chip got me through that day, which then got me through the next day, which then got me through the next day, and I’ll never forget that," the Fashion Police alum confessed.
The documentary looked into the world of corrupt doctors and drug rings that cater to celebrity clients.
As OK! reported, the 17 Again star died at age 54 from the acute effects of ketamine in October 2023, and this year, doctors and a drug dealer he was in contact with were arrested.
Perry's alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," had reportedly been selling drugs from a "stash house" in Hollywood since 2019.
According to actress Broke Mueller — who was questioned in the investigation but not involved — Perry, Sangha and Mueller all met in a Los Angeles rehab years ago.
Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa — who administered the fatal dose of ketamine before Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub — was also taken into custody.
Mark Chavez, one of the doctors who was providing Perry with the drug, is expected to plead guilty to distributing after making a plea deal.
Following the arrests, Perry's stepdad, Keith Morrison, released a statement on the family's behalf.
"We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," he said. "We look forward to justice taking its course."