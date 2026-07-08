'You're Wrong!': Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Argue About Downsizing on 'Live'

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a hilarious debate about "downsizing" during the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. On the Monday, July 7, episode, the married co-hosts discussed the growing trend of adult children moving back in with their parents as the cost of living continues to climb.

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Source: Live Kelly & Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joked about downsizing their home while discussing the growing number of young adults living with their parents.

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“49 percent of adults under age 30 said they lived with a parent. That's up 12 percentage points from 2019. Nearly a third of those adults were over 25. They're saying it doesn't carry the stigma it once did because of how unaffordable life has become. That is true. That's a real thing. We used to be able to afford rents. When I look at rents now, I'm astounded. I don't know how people live with less than eight roommates in New York City,” Ripa said.

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Source: Live Kelly & Mark

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The Couple Jokes About Their Packed House

Source: Live Kelly & Mark Mark Consuelos laughed that their home has become a ‘not-for-profit hostel’ because Kelly Ripa's nephew Sergio and his bandmates have been staying there.

Consuelos then turned the conversation toward Ripa's nephew, Sergio Ripa, who is currently touring with his band and staying with the couple along with several friends. “There were seven kids. There were only seven last night, so we're running, uh, we're running a not-for-profit hostel, a youth hostel,” Mark joked about Sergio's group. That prompted Kelly to wonder whether it was finally time for the couple to move into a smaller home. “Should we downsize? I'm like, how can we possibly downsize? Everybody lives here all the time,” she said. Mark had a different take: “You should! Find someone else to sponge off.” Kelly quickly shut down the idea. “No, you’re wrong,” she ranted. “They would still live with us. They would all be in our room with us.” Mark insisted a smaller house wouldn't change anything. “No, they wouldn’t. I was looking around, and then you know I was tired because I was flowing the night before, I was just looking around. My thought was ‘Don't you guys have some place to be?’” he joked.

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Sergio's Remarkable Story

Source: MEGA Sergio Ripa survived a traumatic pregnancy after his mother, Linda Ripa, was seriously injured in a crash caused by a drunk driver.

Sergio has remained close to the Ripa family over the years and has frequently appeared on Kelly's social media. His journey began under heartbreaking circumstances. His mother, Linda Ripa, was seven months pregnant when a drunk driver crashed into her car. Linda suffered devastating injuries, including multiple broken bones and a crushed pelvis that pressed against her unborn son's head. Sergio went into a coma in utero, and despite needing leg surgery, Linda refused anesthesia because she feared it could harm her unborn baby. Sergio was born seven weeks early, and both mother and son faced a long recovery.

Kelly Reflects on Her Family's Strength

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa said her sister's devastating accident continues to remind her to appreciate her husband and kids.