'You're Wrong!': Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Argue About Downsizing on 'Live'
July 8 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a hilarious debate about "downsizing" during the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.
On the Monday, July 7, episode, the married co-hosts discussed the growing trend of adult children moving back in with their parents as the cost of living continues to climb.
“49 percent of adults under age 30 said they lived with a parent. That's up 12 percentage points from 2019. Nearly a third of those adults were over 25. They're saying it doesn't carry the stigma it once did because of how unaffordable life has become. That is true. That's a real thing. We used to be able to afford rents. When I look at rents now, I'm astounded. I don't know how people live with less than eight roommates in New York City,” Ripa said.
The Couple Jokes About Their Packed House
Consuelos then turned the conversation toward Ripa's nephew, Sergio Ripa, who is currently touring with his band and staying with the couple along with several friends.
“There were seven kids. There were only seven last night, so we're running, uh, we're running a not-for-profit hostel, a youth hostel,” Mark joked about Sergio's group.
That prompted Kelly to wonder whether it was finally time for the couple to move into a smaller home.
“Should we downsize? I'm like, how can we possibly downsize? Everybody lives here all the time,” she said.
Mark had a different take: “You should! Find someone else to sponge off.”
Kelly quickly shut down the idea.
“No, you’re wrong,” she ranted. “They would still live with us. They would all be in our room with us.”
Mark insisted a smaller house wouldn't change anything.
“No, they wouldn’t. I was looking around, and then you know I was tired because I was flowing the night before, I was just looking around. My thought was ‘Don't you guys have some place to be?’” he joked.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sergio's Remarkable Story
Sergio has remained close to the Ripa family over the years and has frequently appeared on Kelly's social media.
His journey began under heartbreaking circumstances. His mother, Linda Ripa, was seven months pregnant when a drunk driver crashed into her car.
Linda suffered devastating injuries, including multiple broken bones and a crushed pelvis that pressed against her unborn son's head. Sergio went into a coma in utero, and despite needing leg surgery, Linda refused anesthesia because she feared it could harm her unborn baby. Sergio was born seven weeks early, and both mother and son faced a long recovery.
Kelly Reflects on Her Family's Strength
During court proceedings in 2001, Kelly spoke through a video statement about the impact the accident had on her family.
"They are older and raising their grandchild," Kelly said in 2001. "My mother is a 24-hour-a-day nurse to my sister."
Although Kelly rarely discusses her sister's accident today, she has said the experience permanently changed her outlook on life and made her even more grateful for her own family with Mark and their three children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael.
"Every day of my life that I feel like I'm going to complain about something small, minute, I think of my sister. And it makes you appreciate what's important in life," she said.
"We, Mark and me, have three beautiful, healthy kids and if everything we've achieved together disappeared tomorrow, we would still have three healthy, beautiful kids. And who could ask for anything more than that?"