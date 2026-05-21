Kelly Ripa Reveals Babysitter Warned Her She Couldn't 'Die' After Leaving Mark Consuelos Alone With Their Kids

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Kelly Ripa is looking back at one hilarious parenting moment involving husband Mark Consuelos. On Wednesday, May 20, the official Instagram account for Live with Kelly and Mark shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Ripa chatting with audience members before the show. During the candid conversation, the longtime TV host opened up about what life was like when their three children were still little.

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Source: @livekellyandmark/Instagram Kelly Ripa joked that a babysitter once warned her she 'couldn’t die.'

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Ripa and Consuelos are parents to Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 23. While recalling a past work trip to Chicago, Ripa shared a funny warning she received from one of her babysitters after leaving Consuelos home alone with the kids. “We were shooting this show in Chicago. Joaquin was like 6 months old. I hired babysitters to work in 8-hour shifts, like nurses,” Ripa explained. “When I came home, two days later, the last babysitter was on shift, she said to me, ‘You can’t die, because he doesn’t know where anything is,’” she revealed, joking about Consuelos’ parenting skills at the time.

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Source: MEGA The funny parenting story happened when their youngest son, Joaquin, was just 6 months old.

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Ripa immediately remembered her reaction to the comment. “Good note. My god, I can’t die!” she quipped. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on All My Children, have often shared funny and honest stories about marriage and raising their family over the years.

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Source: MEGA The couple share three children together: Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

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Earlier this year, their daughter, Lola, publicly celebrated Consuelos’ 55th birthday with touching tributes on social media. Lola posted a carousel of family photos and videos alongside a heartfelt message for her dad. "Happy birthday to my superhero. You will forever and always be the most important man in my life," Lola wrote. "I wish more than anything that I were with you today, more than ever this year❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU DAD 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 the coolest Mexican, Italian man to walk this earth!!!!!!!"

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Source: MEGA Daughter Lola recently called her dad her 'superhero' in a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram.

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Ripa has also spoken openly about the lessons she learned while raising her children, especially when it comes to gender roles and emotions. "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping," she previously shared with People. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."