Kelly Ripa Says She Doesn't Intend to Work for the Rest of My Life' as She Celebrates 25 Years of 'Live'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa marked a significant milestone last month as she celebrated 25 years with Live. Since stepping into the role alongside Regis Philbin in February 2001, Ripa has become a beloved figure in daytime television.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Kelly Ripa is celebrating 25 years on 'Live.'

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her journey, Ripa told Decider that she realized Live was special from her early days as a viewer. “I found it unique as a viewer. I really thought it was very funny, very irreverent,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Kelly Ripa joined the show in 2001 alongside Regis Philbin.

Article continues below advertisement

As the show embraces this anniversary, Ripa credits its lasting appeal to its ability to connect with audiences. “We cover the absurd,” she stated. This approach provides a lighter perspective after viewers have absorbed hours of news.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Kelly Ripa credits the show’s humor for its longevity.

Article continues below advertisement

The show's dynamic has shifted over the years, especially with Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, currently co-hosting. This new chapter has brought fresh energy to the set. Ripa shared, “I don’t intend to work for the rest of my life,” hinting at her plans for the future.

Article continues below advertisement

New York City plays an integral role in Live, with Ripa noting, “New York is the third co-host of this show.” This backdrop enriches the stories shared on air, adding a layer of authenticity and character.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, now co-hosts.