Kelly Ripa Says She Doesn't Intend to Work for the Rest of My Life' as She Celebrates 25 Years of 'Live'
March 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kelly Ripa marked a significant milestone last month as she celebrated 25 years with Live.
Since stepping into the role alongside Regis Philbin in February 2001, Ripa has become a beloved figure in daytime television.
Reflecting on her journey, Ripa told Decider that she realized Live was special from her early days as a viewer. “I found it unique as a viewer. I really thought it was very funny, very irreverent,” she explained.
As the show embraces this anniversary, Ripa credits its lasting appeal to its ability to connect with audiences. “We cover the absurd,” she stated. This approach provides a lighter perspective after viewers have absorbed hours of news.
- Will Kelly Ripa Retire From 'Live?' Insider Believes Stint With Hubby Mark Consuelos 'Will Be Her Last'
- Kelly Ripa Teases 'Live' Exit as She Celebrates 25 Years Hosting Hit Talk Show: 'I Don’t Intend to Work for the Rest of My Life'
- Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Talks About Retirement With Great Interest' After 22 Years of Co-Hosting 'Live'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The show's dynamic has shifted over the years, especially with Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, currently co-hosting. This new chapter has brought fresh energy to the set. Ripa shared, “I don’t intend to work for the rest of my life,” hinting at her plans for the future.
New York City plays an integral role in Live, with Ripa noting, “New York is the third co-host of this show.” This backdrop enriches the stories shared on air, adding a layer of authenticity and character.
In an era dominated by streaming and social media, Ripa believes Live remains relevant. “We cover the issues that people have in their own homes in various stages of their lives,” she said.
Looking ahead, Ripa expresses confidence in the show's longevity. “I believe this show will continue on for as long as linear television exists.”