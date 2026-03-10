or
Kelly Ripa Says She Doesn't Intend to Work for the Rest of My Life' as She Celebrates 25 Years of 'Live'

split photo Kelly Ripa & 'Live' Cohosts
Source: MEGA;LiveKellyandMark/YouTube

Kelly Ripa marked 25 years on 'Live,' reflecting on the show’s evolution and her future.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kelly Ripa marked a significant milestone last month as she celebrated 25 years with Live.

Since stepping into the role alongside Regis Philbin in February 2001, Ripa has become a beloved figure in daytime television.

image of Kelly Ripa is celebrating 25 years on 'Live.'
Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube

Kelly Ripa is celebrating 25 years on 'Live.'

Reflecting on her journey, Ripa told Decider that she realized Live was special from her early days as a viewer. “I found it unique as a viewer. I really thought it was very funny, very irreverent,” she explained.

image of Kelly Ripa joined the show in 2001 alongside Regis Philbin.
Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube

Kelly Ripa joined the show in 2001 alongside Regis Philbin.

As the show embraces this anniversary, Ripa credits its lasting appeal to its ability to connect with audiences. “We cover the absurd,” she stated. This approach provides a lighter perspective after viewers have absorbed hours of news.

Kelly Ripa

image of Kelly Ripa credits the show’s humor for its longevity.
Source: ABC

Kelly Ripa credits the show’s humor for its longevity.

The show's dynamic has shifted over the years, especially with Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, currently co-hosting. This new chapter has brought fresh energy to the set. Ripa shared, “I don’t intend to work for the rest of my life,” hinting at her plans for the future.

New York City plays an integral role in Live, with Ripa noting, “New York is the third co-host of this show.” This backdrop enriches the stories shared on air, adding a layer of authenticity and character.

image of Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, now co-hosts.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, now co-hosts.

In an era dominated by streaming and social media, Ripa believes Live remains relevant. “We cover the issues that people have in their own homes in various stages of their lives,” she said.

Looking ahead, Ripa expresses confidence in the show's longevity. “I believe this show will continue on for as long as linear television exists.”

