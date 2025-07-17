Kelly Ripa Considering Stepping Away From 'Live With Kelly and Mark' After 25 Years on Air: 'Is It Time?'

"I've been at the talk show now for 25 years, so, I'm asking for a friend: How did you know it was time to step away?" Ripa questioned guest star Oprah Winfrey.

The media mogul quickly assured her that it's not her time yet.

"And I, if I were advising you, I would say absolutely not, because you and Mark are in a groove. And that groove continues to work," she asserted.