Kelly Ripa Teases 'Live' Exit as She Celebrates 25 Years Hosting Hit Talk Show: 'I Don’t Intend to Work for the Rest of My Life'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Is Kelly Ripa headed toward retirement? Eventually!
During an interview with Decider regarding her 25th anniversary hosting Live, Ripa teased her exit from the talk show while admitting she has no plans to work forever.
Ripa said that while her time as a co-host on the beloved series will one day come to an end, she's confident the show itself won't be going anywhere.
“For me, I always say this job and this place is so special, that I really do believe in this show as a franchise," the 55-year-old told the news outlet on Thursday, February 19, one day before Live With Kelly and Mark hosted a special episode celebrating Ripa's 25-year milestone.
“It’s a franchise show. Before me, there was Regis [Philbin] and Kathie Lee [Gifford]. And before Kathie Lee, there was Regis and a myriad of other hosts," said Ripa, who currently hosts the show with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and previously starred alongside Philbin and Ryan Seacrest.
Ripa admitted: "I believe this show will continue on for as long as linear television exists. I believe that there are too many talented people out there that really deserve the opportunity to find their own audience and grow the audience the way they see fit."
Kelly Ripa Will Make Retirement Decision 'When the Time Comes'
Teasing her exit, Ripa confessed: "Because I don’t intend to work for the rest of my life. I really do not."
While the blonde beauty confirmed her retirement will come eventually, she avoided giving any strict timeline for her departure.
"I don’t intend on working for the rest of my life. But I think we’ll all make that decision when the time comes," she shared.
It seems Consuelos wouldn't continue the show without his wife, as Ripa noted her intention to find the perfect replacements for both her and the Riverdale actor before they ditch the series for good.
"I think there’s a way to sort of get new people on board and have them test cohosts, and get the audience used to other people," she explained. "I think it’s important. I love this show too much to see it sort of ever end with us."
While retirement is something that remains on Ripa's mind, the mom-of-three was more focused on the present than the future during Friday's celebratory episode of Live.
During the show, Ripa was surprised by her and Consuelos' eldest son, Michael, in honor of the special occasion.
Walking in wearing a suit and reading glasses while holding flowers for his mom, Michael made Kelly emotional after being asked to recall some of his favorite memories of the show.
Michael Consuelos Surprises Mom Kelly Ripa on 'Live'
"There are so many, but if I had to narrow it down to just a handful, I’d say the swamp tour in Louisiana where I threw the snake on you," Michael joked. "That was pretty good. That was pretty awesome."
The oldest Consuelos child said the show's "cooking segments" have also been some of his favorites, as well as "all the family holiday specials we did together, and the cherry on top, winning the golden wiener."
Ripa was overcome with emotion, as she expressed to her son: "I'm just looking at you and I'm like, 'I can't believe you're here. It's such a nice surprise."
The mom-of-three also received sweet video messages from her and Mark's other children, daughter Lola, 24, and son Joaquin, 22, congratulating her on the 25th anniversary milestone.