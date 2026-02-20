Kelly Ripa Teases 'Live' Exit as She Celebrates 25 Years Hosting Hit Talk Show: 'I Don’t Intend to Work for the Rest of My Life'

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kelly Ripa headed toward retirement? Eventually! During an interview with Decider regarding her 25th anniversary hosting Live, Ripa teased her exit from the talk show while admitting she has no plans to work forever. Ripa said that while her time as a co-host on the beloved series will one day come to an end, she's confident the show itself won't be going anywhere.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa admitted she doesn't 'intend to work for the rest of her life.'

“For me, I always say this job and this place is so special, that I really do believe in this show as a franchise," the 55-year-old told the news outlet on Thursday, February 19, one day before Live With Kelly and Mark hosted a special episode celebrating Ripa's 25-year milestone. “It’s a franchise show. Before me, there was Regis [Philbin] and Kathie Lee [Gifford]. And before Kathie Lee, there was Regis and a myriad of other hosts," said Ripa, who currently hosts the show with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and previously starred alongside Philbin and Ryan Seacrest. Ripa admitted: "I believe this show will continue on for as long as linear television exists. I believe that there are too many talented people out there that really deserve the opportunity to find their own audience and grow the audience the way they see fit."

Kelly Ripa Will Make Retirement Decision 'When the Time Comes'

Source: ABC Kelly Ripa has been co-hosting 'Live' since 2001.

Teasing her exit, Ripa confessed: "Because I don’t intend to work for the rest of my life. I really do not." While the blonde beauty confirmed her retirement will come eventually, she avoided giving any strict timeline for her departure. "I don’t intend on working for the rest of my life. But I think we’ll all make that decision when the time comes," she shared. It seems Consuelos wouldn't continue the show without his wife, as Ripa noted her intention to find the perfect replacements for both her and the Riverdale actor before they ditch the series for good.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was emotional at the beginning of her 25th anniversary special.

"I think there’s a way to sort of get new people on board and have them test cohosts, and get the audience used to other people," she explained. "I think it’s important. I love this show too much to see it sort of ever end with us." While retirement is something that remains on Ripa's mind, the mom-of-three was more focused on the present than the future during Friday's celebratory episode of Live. During the show, Ripa was surprised by her and Consuelos' eldest son, Michael, in honor of the special occasion. Walking in wearing a suit and reading glasses while holding flowers for his mom, Michael made Kelly emotional after being asked to recall some of his favorite memories of the show.

Michael Consuelos Surprises Mom Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

Source: ABC Kelly Ripa was surprised by her son Michael Consuelos during the 'Live' 25th anniversary special.