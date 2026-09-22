ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Compares Her Late Father-in-Law to the 'Loch Ness Monster' as She Spots Him on Google Earth Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed a 'confirmed' sighting of the monster. Olivia Callanan Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa made an unexpected comparison about a family member. During the Tuesday, September 22, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and her husband turned co-host, Mark Consuelos, discussed a new "confirmed" sighting of the "Loch Ness Monster" before she hilariously compared the mythical creature to her late father-in-law.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Have Finally Found the Monster'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa shared that a photo had been captured by Google Earth.

"There's great news coming out of Loch Ness. We have finally found the monster," Ripa began. "Well, I mean, who knows? Who knows? Who knows?" she continued, as she shared that "a Google Earth image captured a mysterious figure, or figures, underneath Loch Ness's surface." The Hope & Faith actress then showed the Live audience, "There it is. Look, there it is. That's clearly the monster," before she laughed, "Or it's three whales." "Anyway, they're saying that it could be a little family of Nesses, but they're not sure. It's the 17th confirmed sighting," Ripa added. "I love that these are confirmed sightings of we're not sure what." "So I guess with these overheads, you know...Google Earth...Now you can really not see it," she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Was Reminded of Her Late Father-in-Law

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa told the audience that her late father-in-law was 'always fixing everything.'

Consuelos then interjected, "It's funny what you catch on those Google Earth pictures," before the married couple recounted a story about his late father. "Oh, my gosh," Ripa reacted. "So we were putting together for my father-in-law's 80th birthday...because we always do, like, a family movie when it's a milestone birthday." "And my father-in-law was one of these guys, always fixing everything," the longtime talk show host confessed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos agreed that his father was always looking to fix something.

Consuelos agreed, "When he came to visit, he said, 'What do you got?'" "What do you got?" Ripa reiterated. "So we would give him stuff to fix." "And we have, like, videos of me bringing Lola home from the hospital. Okay? A newborn baby Lola," Ripa shared. "And my father-in-law, in the background, the video is of the baby inside the house." "But behind me is a window, and in the window, you can see my father-in-law jumping off the roof of the house because he was fixing something," Ripa went on as the audience laughed.

'My Father-in-Law Is the Loch Ness Monster'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa urged the 'Live' audience to check Google Earth for her father-in-law.