Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Husband Mark Consuelos Ahead of Father's Day: 'Best Dad I Know'

"Father’s Day is coming up!" Ripa mentioned toward the beginning of Friday's episode, as she extended her hand to affectionately touch the Riverdale actor's arm.

The mom-of-three continued: "Happy Father’s Day in advance, you’re the best dad I know. You really are incredible."

"I got so lucky, our kids are so lucky," she expressed, while her husband of almost 30 years shyly smiled and thanked his wife for the kind words.