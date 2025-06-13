or
Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Husband Mark Consuelos Ahead of Father's Day: 'Best Dad I Know'

Photos of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their kids.
Source: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark Consuelos is an awesome dad!

By:

June 13 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

And Kelly Ripa says she's a "non-romantic!"

The daytime television star showcased her sweet affection toward husband Mark Consuelos during the Friday, June 13, episode of their hit talk show, Live With Kelly and Mark, as she wished him a happy Father's Day ahead of the holiday taking place this weekend.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and share three children: Michael, 28, Lola, 23, and Joaquim, 20.

Mark Consuelos Is 'the Best Dad!'

kelly ripa gushes husband mark consuelos fathers day best dad live
Source: Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa swooned over her husband, Mark Consuelos, during the Friday, June 13, episode of 'Live.'

"Father’s Day is coming up!" Ripa mentioned toward the beginning of Friday's episode, as she extended her hand to affectionately touch the Riverdale actor's arm.

The mom-of-three continued: "Happy Father’s Day in advance, you’re the best dad I know. You really are incredible."

"I got so lucky, our kids are so lucky," she expressed, while her husband of almost 30 years shyly smiled and thanked his wife for the kind words.

Mark Consuelos Wants Golf Balls for Father's Day

kelly ripa gushes husband mark consuelos fathers day best dad live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos finally figured out what he wants for Father's Day.

While on the topic of dads, Ripa introduced a talking point about how much money has been contributed toward Father's Day gifts in 2025.

"Father's Day spending hit a record $24 billion this year. So look at that you dads. Probably $23.5 billion of that was dads spending it on themselves," Ripa quipped, noting, "because the dads always know what they want and they get it for themselves."

Kelly Ripa

Source: @okmagazine/instagram

The discussion caused a light bulb to go off in Consuelos' brain, as he shouted: "Golf balls!"

The random announcement slightly startled Ripa until Consuelos clarified, "you asked me what I wanted."

"You want golf balls?" she questioned, to which her spouse confirmed: "Yeah, I want golf balls."

kelly ripa gushes husband mark consuelos fathers day best dad live
Source: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three children.

Teasing her husband, Ripa joked: "You are keeping the golf ball industry alive. Do you ever find any of your balls?"

"Sometimes I find them. I like the ones with the three stripes across them — I think they are red, white and blue — so I can find them easier," he hinted.

"What about nice bright neon balls?" Ripa suggested, though Consuelos comedically declined, as he said: "Maybe when I’m in my 70s. My eyes still work pretty well."

Ripa concluded, "well I’m gonna go on a ball mission today. I’m gonna buy all the balls."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are the Perfect Parents!

kelly ripa gushes husband mark consuelos fathers day best dad live
Source: @instasuelos/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.

Consuelos and his wife's love story dates back decades.

The longtime lovers first met in 1995 when doing a screen test for the hit soap opera All My Children — which Consuelos wound up playing Ripa's love interest in.

In 1996, the pair eloped in Las Vegas. That same year, Ripa became pregnant with her and Consuelos' first child, Michael.

During a recent episode of Live, Ripa recalled giving birth to the couple's oldest son while acknowledging his 28th birthday.

"Our newborn baby, our first child, is 28 years old today," she revealed to viewers, humorously adding: "Of course, I refuse to wish him a happy birthday until 7:17 PM. Because that is when he was born, and right now, technically, I’m still in labor."

