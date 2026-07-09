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Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Stuns in Low-Rise Jeans in New York City Apartment: Photo

kelly ripa daughter lola low rise jeans
Source: MEGA; @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Lola Consuelos wowed fans with a posh mirror selfie, wearing low-rise jeans inside her NYC apartment.

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July 9 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

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Lola Consuelos is offering fans another glimpse into her stylish life in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, and daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, recently shared a collection of Instagram photos, including a mirror selfie inside her apartment that quickly grabbed fans' attention.

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image of Lola Consuelos shared new Instagram photos featuring a stylish mirror selfie inside her New York City apartment.
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Lola Consuelos shared new Instagram photos featuring a stylish mirror selfie inside her New York City apartment.

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In the standout snap, Lola posed in her spacious bathroom wearing low-rise khaki-style pants with a black cropped top and a dark jacket.

Holding her phone up for the mirror selfie, she showed off her effortless style while also giving followers a look inside her modern apartment, complete with a soaking tub, glass shower and sleek vanity.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the relaxed outfit do all the talking.

Another photo from the carousel featured Lola unwinding on a rooftop with friends while taking in the New York City skyline. Wrapped in a cozy gray cardigan, she looked right at home enjoying the scenic view.

“I was in New York 🩲🎧,” she captioned the post.

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Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram
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Kelly Ripa and Fans React

image of Kelly Ripa sweetly commented, 'I miss you ♥️♥️♥️,' while fans flooded the post with compliments.
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly Ripa sweetly commented, 'I miss you ♥️♥️♥️,' while fans flooded the post with compliments.

Kelly couldn't resist showing her daughter some love in the comments section.

“I miss you ♥️♥️♥️,” the television host wrote.

Fans also filled the comment section with compliments.

“Stunning princess,” one follower gushed.

“Such a cutie ☺️,” another commented.

“She a baddie she get what she want like,” a third fan added.

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Kelly and Mark Previously Called Out Lola's Messy Room

image of The singer-songwriter wore low-rise khaki-style pants, a black cropped top and a dark jacket while showing off her modern home.
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

The singer-songwriter wore low-rise khaki-style pants, a black cropped top and a dark jacket while showing off her modern home.

The latest photos come months after Kelly and Mark playfully revealed the condition of Lola's bedroom during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Kelly turned to her husband and co-host and asked, "Did you happen to go into Lola’s bedroom last night?"

After Lola returned home from London, where she lives with boyfriend Cassius Kidston, the couple was surprised by the amount of belongings she left behind at their New York City townhouse.

"That was wild. That was wild, what was going on in there," Kelly admitted.

Mark immediately knew what she was referring to.

"I looked at her, and I’m like, ‘You’re leaving our house. Why is this stuff here? What is all this?’" he recalled.

Although Mark understood that Lola planned to return to New York, Kelly questioned why she needed to leave so many clothes behind.

"I understand that, but I kept hoping that she would, at some point, go into her closet and take some of that with you or donate it,” she said, revealing she reminded Lola to clean up “every night for a week.”

Mark's Parenting Lesson

image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently joked about Lola leaving her bedroom messy after visiting their New York City townhouse from London.
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently joked about Lola leaving her bedroom messy after visiting their New York City townhouse from London.

Mark decided to turn the conversation into a life lesson for his daughter.

"What I said to her was, like, ‘You’re going to be responsible for younger people, theoretically, at some point. So, you need to get this under control, or you’re gonna raise a bunch of this,'" he explained. "And she looked at me, and she goes, ‘Dad, it’s 6:30 in the morning. You’re talking to me about my kids?’ I go, ‘They’re not here yet. God willing, they’ll come someday. But you’re gonna have to get this managed at some point.'"

Kelly, meanwhile, reminded Lola of how organized she used to be growing up.

"I go, ‘You won the Cleanest Camper award for three years in a row. The Cleanest Camper award. The teachers in school had you organize other kids’ desks and closets because you were the cleanest student. What is happening here?’” she shared.

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