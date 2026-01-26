Kelly Ripa Shares Snowy View From Her Luxurious $27 Million NYC Townhouse Before Hosting Audience-Free 'Live' Show

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa shared an inside look at the snowfall that buried her New York City townhouse. The talk show host, 55, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories on January 25 of the heavy blizzard covering her patio.

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa shared a look at her snowed-in home on January 25.

Another shot showed the abode's snow-covered rooftop terrace and outside greenery. Winter Storm Fern struck the East Coast this weekend, with over 12 inches of snow. Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have lived in the home for 12 years, once calling it their “favorite place on earth."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spoke to an Empty Crowd During Monday's Taping

Source: MEGA 'Live With Kelly and Mark' was filmed in a quiet studio.

“We’ve moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home,” Ripa told Architectural Digest in December 2024. “When I walked in here I was like, ‘this is the final place where I will live.’ I love this house so much.” Due to the snow, the January 26 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark was audience-free. “That’s loud for six of you,” Ripa joked on the show after some applause.

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have lived in NYC for over a decade.

The show was held without a crowd “with the exception of people that already work here." “Yes, behold! Behold at the size of our staff, gigantic, Ripa laughed. “I like this. We haven’t done this since COVID.” “What great memories," producer Michael Gelman said from behind the camera. “I was waiting for the call to say that we had no school today. Like us, for us,” Consuelos quipped. “I was listening for our school district on the AM radio this morning.”

'The View' Also Chose Not to Have a Live Studio Audience on Today's Show

Source: @theview/YouTube 'The View' went on without an audience Monday.