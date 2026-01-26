Kelly Ripa Shares Snowy View From Her Luxurious $27 Million NYC Townhouse Before Hosting Audience-Free 'Live' Show
Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:46 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa shared an inside look at the snowfall that buried her New York City townhouse.
The talk show host, 55, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories on January 25 of the heavy blizzard covering her patio.
Another shot showed the abode's snow-covered rooftop terrace and outside greenery.
Winter Storm Fern struck the East Coast this weekend, with over 12 inches of snow.
Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have lived in the home for 12 years, once calling it their “favorite place on earth."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spoke to an Empty Crowd During Monday's Taping
“We’ve moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home,” Ripa told Architectural Digest in December 2024. “When I walked in here I was like, ‘this is the final place where I will live.’ I love this house so much.”
Due to the snow, the January 26 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark was audience-free.
“That’s loud for six of you,” Ripa joked on the show after some applause.
The show was held without a crowd “with the exception of people that already work here."
“Yes, behold! Behold at the size of our staff, gigantic, Ripa laughed. “I like this. We haven’t done this since COVID.”
“What great memories," producer Michael Gelman said from behind the camera. “I was waiting for the call to say that we had no school today. Like us, for us,” Consuelos quipped. “I was listening for our school district on the AM radio this morning.”
'The View' Also Chose Not to Have a Live Studio Audience on Today's Show
Live with Kelly and Mark wasn't the only New York City-based talk show to host an episode sans an audience. The View also opted to forgo fans due to the bad weather on Monday.
"I have to tell you that we hope that everyone watching is safe from the storm that walloped a lot of the country this weekend," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said at the beginning of the show. "A state of emergency was declared here in New York, so we actually have no audience today."
"We also want to say thank you to the clean up crews who've been working their behinds off to clear the roads, to clear the highways, to get stuff done so people can get back to work," the Oscar winner, 70, went on.