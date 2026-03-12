Kelly Ripa 'Didn't Ask for Permission' to See Her Son in Broadway Show After He Told Her Not to Come

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa may be a proud mom — but she’s also a bit of a rule breaker when it comes to supporting her kids. During a recent conversation, the TV host revealed that she secretly attended a performance of Death of a Salesman on March 10 to watch her son Joaquin Consuelos make his Broadway debut. However, Consuelos had asked his parents to wait until opening night on April 9 before coming to see the show, but Ripa admitted she couldn’t resist.

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa secretly watched her son perform on Broadway.

Speaking about the experience, she said she attended the performance with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and was blown away by what she saw. “I didn’t ask for permission. I just went. I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m a ticket buyer too, and I’m going,'” she teased. Mark quickly chimed in while recalling the night. “You said I undersold it,” Mark said.

Source: MEGA Joaquin Consuelos made his debut in 'Death of a Salesman.'

At first, Kelly said she thought her husband was simply being a proud dad when he praised their son’s performance. But once she saw the show for herself, her reaction changed immediately. “It was unbelievable,” she gushed. “The entire production is incredible, and just to see Joaquin up there took my breath away.” Mark agreed and said he was completely captivated by his son’s performance. "He’s amazing," Mark said. "He did such a good job.”

Watching Joaquin onstage was an emotional moment for the actor, who said he was glued to the performance the entire time. “I did not blink,” Mark said of the three-hour play, which stars Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf. “I was watching him with a smile on my face.” Mark admitted he got emotional as the show went on. “And cried,” he continued, noting that audience members around him were also emotional during the performance. "As he was taking his first curtain [call bow], the lady next to me said, 'Mazel tov, your son was amazing!'"

Source: @joaquinconsuelos/Instagram Mark Consuelos said he did not blink during the show.

After the show, Joaquin even signed Mark’s Playbill — though Kelly had a funny reaction to the situation. "That's his autograph?" Kelly asked. "We gotta work on that." The Broadway production of Death of a Salesman officially opens on April 9 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, and the show is currently scheduled to close on June 14. Meanwhile, Mark is also preparing for his own Broadway moment this season. The actor will begin previews for Fallen Angels on March 27.

Source: MEGA The proud dad admitted he cried while watching the play.

The couple have been married since May 1996, and the longtime couple raised three children together: Michael Consuelos, 28, Lola Consuelos, 24, and Joaquin, 23. Over the years, Kelly has been open about how her parenting style evolved as their kids grew older. "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," she said. "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."