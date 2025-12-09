Kelly Ripa Admits Her and Mark Consuelos' Kids Feel 'Slighted' After Being Snubbed From Family Christmas Card: 'We've Cut Them Out'
Dec. 8 2025, Updated 10:07 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos aren't holding back this holiday season.
In addition to the dad-of-three claiming he's not getting his kids "anything" as a present this December, Consuelos and Ripa have "cut" their children — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22 — out of the family's Christmas card.
The Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts made the shocking revelation during a joint interview with People about their kids' reactions to not making an appearance in their parents' annual holiday mailer.
"We're tired of getting all the photos approved by our kids every year," the married couple explained in an interview published on Sunday, December 7.
Kelly and Mark's children were, in fact, bothered by their parents' decision, the husband and wife of nearly 30 years noted.
"They complained that they're not in the Christmas card this year," Kelly, 55, confessed. "They feel very slighted, and 'How could you?' and I said, 'I am tired of waiting around for you to approve a picture."
Regardless of her kids' feelings, Kelly is certain her and Mark's 2025 Christmas card is still a "great one."
"We took a picture on the set with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders," she shared. "And Mark is in the middle and we're all in our special outfits and Mark just has a look on his face, he's so excited and happy. He's the happiest I've ever seen him be in a Christmas card."
The All My Children costars have a habit of adding humor to their holiday mailers, it seems.
"The other year that we did this, our kids were also being non-cooperative," Mark, 54, mentioned. "And we took a photo of me with my family on Riverdale."
"That was another good Christmas card," Kelly chimed in.
Michael, Lola and Joaquin might be in for a rude awakening come December 25, as they also might not have much waiting for them beneath the Christmas tree.
During the November 20, episode of the couple's talk show, the Husband for Hire actor claimed he wouldn't be buying his children any presents this year.
"Kids are old now. I’m not getting them anything," he declared.
Kelly was a bit hesitant, as Mark doubled down, stating: "They get money."
"Give them like a check or something and say, 'Merry Christmas!’” he suggested.
Aware of backlash he may receive for his remarks, Mark admitted: "That sounds bad. That sounds really bad."
Mark may be off the hook completely this Christmas, as he and Kelly even decided not to get each other any gifts.
"I'll take one gift off your Christmas list. Mine. No gifts," he insisted after Kelly revealed she hadn't started her holiday shopping during the December 4 episode of Live.