Kelly Ripa Admits Her and Mark Consuelos' Kids Feel 'Slighted' After Being Snubbed From Family Christmas Card: 'We've Cut Them Out'

Source: @instasuelos/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'cut' their kids out of their annual Christmas card.

"We're tired of getting all the photos approved by our kids every year," the married couple explained in an interview published on Sunday, December 7. Kelly and Mark's children were, in fact, bothered by their parents' decision, the husband and wife of nearly 30 years noted. "They complained that they're not in the Christmas card this year," Kelly, 55, confessed. "They feel very slighted, and 'How could you?' and I said, 'I am tired of waiting around for you to approve a picture."

Source: @instasuelos/Instagram Kelly Ripa said her and Mark Consuelos' kids feel 'slighted' after being left out of their family's Christmas card.

Regardless of her kids' feelings, Kelly is certain her and Mark's 2025 Christmas card is still a "great one." "We took a picture on the set with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders," she shared. "And Mark is in the middle and we're all in our special outfits and Mark just has a look on his face, he's so excited and happy. He's the happiest I've ever seen him be in a Christmas card." The All My Children costars have a habit of adding humor to their holiday mailers, it seems.

Source: @instasuelos/Instagram Mark Consuelos said his kids had been 'non-cooperative' during a past Christmas card process.

"The other year that we did this, our kids were also being non-cooperative," Mark, 54, mentioned. "And we took a photo of me with my family on Riverdale." "That was another good Christmas card," Kelly chimed in. Michael, Lola and Joaquin might be in for a rude awakening come December 25, as they also might not have much waiting for them beneath the Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Mark Consuelos claimed he wasn't buying his kids Christmas presents.

During the November 20, episode of the couple's talk show, the Husband for Hire actor claimed he wouldn't be buying his children any presents this year. "Kids are old now. I’m not getting them anything," he declared. Kelly was a bit hesitant, as Mark doubled down, stating: "They get money." "Give them like a check or something and say, 'Merry Christmas!’” he suggested.

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa has been stressed about holiday shopping.