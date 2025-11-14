or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Admit They Don't 'Give Their Adult Children Money': 'Make Your Own Pile'

Photo of Kelly Ripa, Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos and Mark Consuelos.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

Profile Image

Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a controversial take about parenting during the Thursday, November 13, episode of their hit talk show — and they didn't hold back when it came to their financial philosophy.

The couple and co-hosts were going through a list of "10 big purchases retirees often regret" during Live With Kelly and Mark when they paused on one that hit close to home: giving money to adult children.

Consuelos read through the top four items on the list — which included boats, resort living and recreational vehicles (RVs).

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said they don't give their adult children money.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said they don't give their adult children money.

After noting boats are "a lot of expenses" and "a lot of upkeep," Consuelos teased his wife by admitting, "You want that RV."

Ripa immediately lit up as she confessed, "I want that RV bad. And I have a feeling that on my 30th wedding anniversary it’s coming my way."

But when the list shifted from dream homes to giving money to your adult children, the parents-of-three had strong reactions.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa told viewers to 'resist the urge' when it comes to giving their adult kids cash.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa told viewers to 'resist the urge' when it comes to giving their adult kids cash.

"This one I like a lot," Consuelos said before adding that he and Ripa simply don’t do it.

"Don’t do it," Ripa emphasized. "It's like feeding a stray cat. Resist the urge, I’m telling you."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had a hot take on 'Live.'

Consuelos agreed, explaining that he often taunts their kidsMichael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22 — when new purchases arrive.

"Sometimes now when we get stuff, I'll look at them and say, 'I'm spending your inheritance,'" he joked. "I'm not giving them anything. Make your own pile."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Mark Consuelos said he teases his kids about spending their 'inheritance.'
Source: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark Consuelos said he teases his kids about spending their 'inheritance.'

Ripa quickly backed him up, quoting Succession star Brian Cox as she said, "Get your own pile."

The co-hosts continued down the list, which also included timeshares, fancy cars, pricey musical instruments and hot tubs.

Ripa agreed with the last one, as she stated, "It seems like a good idea and then you slip and break your hip falling into the hot tub. Seems dangerous."

Consuelos, however, admitted, "Hot tubs are nice every now and then."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Love Story

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas in 1996.
Source: @instasuelos/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas in 1996.

Ripa and Consuelos' love story spans across three decades — with the lovebirds first meeting on the set of All My Children in 1995.

The Riverdale actor had auditioned to be Ripa's love interest on the hit soap opera, and the two's chemistry was immediate.

Less than a year after being introduced for the first time, Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas. The A-list stars will mark a milestone 30 years of marriage in May 2026.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.