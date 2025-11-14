Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Admit They Don't 'Give Their Adult Children Money': 'Make Your Own Pile'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a controversial take about parenting during the Thursday, November 13, episode of their hit talk show — and they didn't hold back when it came to their financial philosophy. The couple and co-hosts were going through a list of "10 big purchases retirees often regret" during Live With Kelly and Mark when they paused on one that hit close to home: giving money to adult children. Consuelos read through the top four items on the list — which included boats, resort living and recreational vehicles (RVs).

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said they don't give their adult children money.

After noting boats are "a lot of expenses" and "a lot of upkeep," Consuelos teased his wife by admitting, "You want that RV." Ripa immediately lit up as she confessed, "I want that RV bad. And I have a feeling that on my 30th wedding anniversary it’s coming my way." But when the list shifted from dream homes to giving money to your adult children, the parents-of-three had strong reactions.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa told viewers to 'resist the urge' when it comes to giving their adult kids cash.

"This one I like a lot," Consuelos said before adding that he and Ripa simply don’t do it. "Don’t do it," Ripa emphasized. "It's like feeding a stray cat. Resist the urge, I’m telling you."

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had a hot take on 'Live.'

Consuelos agreed, explaining that he often taunts their kids — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22 — when new purchases arrive. "Sometimes now when we get stuff, I'll look at them and say, 'I'm spending your inheritance,'" he joked. "I'm not giving them anything. Make your own pile."

Source: @instasuelos/Instagram Mark Consuelos said he teases his kids about spending their 'inheritance.'

Ripa quickly backed him up, quoting Succession star Brian Cox as she said, "Get your own pile." The co-hosts continued down the list, which also included timeshares, fancy cars, pricey musical instruments and hot tubs. Ripa agreed with the last one, as she stated, "It seems like a good idea and then you slip and break your hip falling into the hot tub. Seems dangerous." Consuelos, however, admitted, "Hot tubs are nice every now and then."

Source: @instasuelos/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas in 1996.