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Kelly Ripa Warns She Doesn’t Want 'Surprise' Trick-or-Treaters as Halloween Falls on Weekend: 'We Need a Beginning, a Middle and an End'

Image of Kelly Ripa clarified what time trick-or-treaters are allowed at her house.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa clarified what time trick-or-treaters are allowed at her house.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa made it clear she doesn’t want trick-or-treaters showing up at her door before specific designated hours, especially with Halloween falling on a Saturday this year.

During the Wednesday, October 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime host and her husband turned co-host Mark Consuelos discussed the October holiday.

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'What's the Official Time?'

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Image of Kelly Ripa claimed there needs to be a 'beginning, a middle, and an end' as the holiday falls on Saturday this year.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa claimed there needs to be a 'beginning, a middle, and an end' as the holiday falls on Saturday this year.

"There’s got to be a beginning, a middle, and an end," Ripa insisted as she questioned what time trick-or-treating should officially begin.

"Yeah, 'cause it's Saturday," Consuelos added.

Ripa explained, "It's Saturday. I don't want any surprise 11 a.m. bing bong."

"No, 9 a.m.," added her husband. "Not doing that. What's the official time?"

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Kelly Ripa Suggested a 2-Hour Trick-or-Treating Window

Image of Kelly Ripa added that she thinks 'the city said 4 p.m.'
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARKLIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa added that she thinks 'the city said 4 p.m.'

After tossing around a few potential times with the audience, Ripa shared, "I think the city, I think the city said 4 p.m."

"Great," the Riverdale actor replied. "And what time does it get dark?"

"Six," his wife informed him.

"Six, perfect, great," added Consuelos. "Four to six, done. Four to six, done. That's it."

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'You're Not the One at the Door'

Image of Mark Consuelos said he is going to make a sign to hang outside of their home.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos said he is going to make a sign to hang outside of their home.

As the conversation continued, Ripa revealed that she had ordered extra candy this year after running out last Halloween.

"Last year we ran out of candy," she confessed. "This year I ordered extra."

As Consuelos began to roll his eyes, Ripa reminded him, "It's Saturday. It's Saturday."

When he appeared less than convinced, Ripa teased, "You're not the one at the door."

"You don't see the hostile looks on the faces of the expectant children," she told Consuelos.

The father-of-three, who has shared his dislike for the holiday, claimed, "I'm gonna make a sign. It's gonna be about this big, it's gonna go on the side of the door."

"It's gonna say 'All out of candy or 'We're out of candy,'" he continued. "Scram! Beat it!"

Mark Consuelos Is 'Traumatized' by His Childhood Halloween Costume

Image of Mark Consuelos confessed his sister used to dress him up in her ballet costumes.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos confessed his sister used to dress him up in her ballet costumes.

During the Thursday, September 24, episode of the morning show, Consuelos revealed that he may be in "the minority" when it comes to the October holiday, tracing it back to one "traumatic" moment from his childhood.

"I'm in the minority. I don't enjoy Halloween," he began.

Ripa then shared a story about wearing her ballet tutu as a costume growing up, which reminded Consuelos of a less than pleasant memory.

"I do remember, and it just hit me right when you were telling the story that, you know, we were close in age, that sometimes we would play stuff together," he said.

"She put me in a ballet costume once. And maybe that's why..." Consuelos went on.

He added, "And I must have been like 5 years old. I'm gonna say 5 and not 15 because that's probably the last time she would be able to talk me into something like that."

"When you were 15?" his wife joked.

"When I was 5...Maybe that's why I don't like Halloween," Consuelos realized. "Yeah. Maybe that's why I don't like getting into costumes. I was traumatized by it."

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