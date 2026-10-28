ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Warns She Doesn’t Want 'Surprise' Trick-or-Treaters as Halloween Falls on Weekend: 'We Need a Beginning, a Middle and an End' Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa clarified what time trick-or-treaters are allowed at her house. Olivia Callanan Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'What's the Official Time?'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa claimed there needs to be a 'beginning, a middle, and an end' as the holiday falls on Saturday this year.

"There’s got to be a beginning, a middle, and an end," Ripa insisted as she questioned what time trick-or-treating should officially begin. "Yeah, 'cause it's Saturday," Consuelos added. Ripa explained, "It's Saturday. I don't want any surprise 11 a.m. bing bong." "No, 9 a.m.," added her husband. "Not doing that. What's the official time?"

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Kelly Ripa Suggested a 2-Hour Trick-or-Treating Window

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARKLIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa added that she thinks 'the city said 4 p.m.'

After tossing around a few potential times with the audience, Ripa shared, "I think the city, I think the city said 4 p.m." "Great," the Riverdale actor replied. "And what time does it get dark?" "Six," his wife informed him. "Six, perfect, great," added Consuelos. "Four to six, done. Four to six, done. That's it."

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'You're Not the One at the Door'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos said he is going to make a sign to hang outside of their home.

As the conversation continued, Ripa revealed that she had ordered extra candy this year after running out last Halloween. "Last year we ran out of candy," she confessed. "This year I ordered extra." As Consuelos began to roll his eyes, Ripa reminded him, "It's Saturday. It's Saturday." When he appeared less than convinced, Ripa teased, "You're not the one at the door." "You don't see the hostile looks on the faces of the expectant children," she told Consuelos. The father-of-three, who has shared his dislike for the holiday, claimed, "I'm gonna make a sign. It's gonna be about this big, it's gonna go on the side of the door." "It's gonna say 'All out of candy or 'We're out of candy,'" he continued. "Scram! Beat it!"

Mark Consuelos Is 'Traumatized' by His Childhood Halloween Costume

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos confessed his sister used to dress him up in her ballet costumes.