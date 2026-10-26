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Mark Consuelos Recalls Kissing Kelly Ripa While She Was Dressed as Regis Philbin During 2002 'Live' Halloween Episode

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa watched clips from past 'Live' Halloween episodes.
Source: MEGA: @DECIDERDOTCOM/INSTAGRAM

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa watched clips from past 'Live' Halloween episodes.

Oct. 26 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa looked back on some of their most memorable Halloween moments.

During the Monday, October 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark the co-hosts revisited past Halloween episodes of the longtime morning show through the Live Halloween Vault, including the time Ripa dressed up as former co-host Regis Philbin.

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Image of Mark Consuelos pulled his wife in for a kiss while she was dressed as Regis Philibin.
Source: @DECIDERDOTCOM/INSTAGRAM

Mark Consuelos pulled his wife in for a kiss while she was dressed as Regis Philibin.

"Portraying Regis Philbin is probably one of the easiest things I've ever had to do," the Hope & Faith actress claimed. "Because he is so imitable."

The married couple then pulled up the archival clip which shows Ripa dressed as Philibin while Consuelos sat next to her.

"And look, I never realized this, but you're a very handsome man," Ripa said in character before a young Consuelos pulled his wife in for a passionate kiss.

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'I Wasn't Really Paying Attention'

Image of Mark Consuelos had been asked to come on as a guest for the episode.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos had been asked to come on as a guest for the episode.

Consuelos also recalled how he found out about the costume when he was asked to make an appearance during the episode many years ago.

"I remember you guys asked me to come to just, like, walk onto the show and I still I I wasn't really paying attention," he shared.

The Riverdale alum continued, "They said that you're dressed up as Regis and he's dressed up as you. I go, well, 'I'm kissing one of them. I'm probably gonna kiss you.'"

"I didn't really know at that moment," he admitted.

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Mark Consuelos Said He's Not a Fan of Halloween

Image of Mark Consuelos said he is in the 'minority' when it comes to the Fall holiday.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos said he is in the 'minority' when it comes to the fall holiday.

During the Thursday, September 24, episode of the morning show, Consuelos revealed that he may be in "the minority" when it comes to the October holiday, tracing it back to one "traumatic" moment from his childhood.

"I'm in the minority. I don't enjoy Halloween," he began. "I think it was because I had a Six Million Dollar Man mask...And the whole thing, and the smell of saliva on that plastic, you know, because your lips are touching that plastic mask."

However, it wasn't until his wife shared a story about wearing her ballet tutu for Halloween that he realized the real reason he doesn't enjoy dressing up.

"My sister was in ballet, as you know," the father-of-three jumped in as Ripa asked, "And she had to wear the ballet costume?"

'I Was Traumatized by It'

Image of Mark Consuelos confessed his sister used to put him in her ballet costume.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos confessed his sister used to put him in her ballet costume.

"No," he clarified. "But I do remember, and it just hit me right when you were telling the story that, you know, we were close in age, that sometimes we would play stuff together."

"She put me in a ballet costume once. And maybe that's why..." Consuelos went on.

He added, "And I must have been like 5 years old. I'm gonna say 5 and not 15 because that's probably the last time she would be able to talk me into something like that."

"When you were 15?" his wife joked.

"When I was 5...Maybe that's why I don't like Halloween," Consuelos realized. "Yeah. Maybe that's why I don't like getting into costumes. I was traumatized by it."

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