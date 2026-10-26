COUPLES Mark Consuelos Recalls Kissing Kelly Ripa While She Was Dressed as Regis Philbin During 2002 'Live' Halloween Episode Source: MEGA: @DECIDERDOTCOM/INSTAGRAM Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa watched clips from past 'Live' Halloween episodes. Olivia Callanan Oct. 26 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa looked back on some of their most memorable Halloween moments. During the Monday, October 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark the co-hosts revisited past Halloween episodes of the longtime morning show through the Live Halloween Vault, including the time Ripa dressed up as former co-host Regis Philbin.

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Source: @DECIDERDOTCOM/INSTAGRAM Mark Consuelos pulled his wife in for a kiss while she was dressed as Regis Philibin.

"Portraying Regis Philbin is probably one of the easiest things I've ever had to do," the Hope & Faith actress claimed. "Because he is so imitable." The married couple then pulled up the archival clip which shows Ripa dressed as Philibin while Consuelos sat next to her. "And look, I never realized this, but you're a very handsome man," Ripa said in character before a young Consuelos pulled his wife in for a passionate kiss.

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'I Wasn't Really Paying Attention'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos had been asked to come on as a guest for the episode.

Consuelos also recalled how he found out about the costume when he was asked to make an appearance during the episode many years ago. "I remember you guys asked me to come to just, like, walk onto the show and I still I I wasn't really paying attention," he shared. The Riverdale alum continued, "They said that you're dressed up as Regis and he's dressed up as you. I go, well, 'I'm kissing one of them. I'm probably gonna kiss you.'" "I didn't really know at that moment," he admitted.

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Mark Consuelos Said He's Not a Fan of Halloween

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos said he is in the 'minority' when it comes to the fall holiday.

During the Thursday, September 24, episode of the morning show, Consuelos revealed that he may be in "the minority" when it comes to the October holiday, tracing it back to one "traumatic" moment from his childhood. "I'm in the minority. I don't enjoy Halloween," he began. "I think it was because I had a Six Million Dollar Man mask...And the whole thing, and the smell of saliva on that plastic, you know, because your lips are touching that plastic mask." However, it wasn't until his wife shared a story about wearing her ballet tutu for Halloween that he realized the real reason he doesn't enjoy dressing up. "My sister was in ballet, as you know," the father-of-three jumped in as Ripa asked, "And she had to wear the ballet costume?"

'I Was Traumatized by It'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos confessed his sister used to put him in her ballet costume.