Kelly Ripa Drools Over 'Dazzling' Husband Mark Consuelos During Flirty 'Live' Moment

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Kelly Ripa wasn't shy to show some love toward her husband, Mark Consuelos, in a flirty on-air moment. “Wow, let me take a look at you,” Ripa, 55, told the actor, 55, as the audience erupted in screams while kicking off the Tuesday, June 30, broadcast of Live With Kelly & Mark.

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Kelly Ripa Got Flirty With Mark Consuelos

Source: Live with Kelly and Mark/YouTube Kelly Ripa called husband Mark Consuelos' outfit 'dazzling.'

“This is, am I right, dazzling?” the Hope & Faith star said as she pointed toward Consuelos. Consuelos was initially confused, telling his wife of 30 years that he had just seen her this morning. “But you changed your clothes and my gosh,” Ripa continued while admiring his sun-kissed appearance. “I love it, wow. Accentuate that tan.”

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Debated If He Was an Introvert

Source: Live with Kelly and Mark/YouTube Kelly Ripa said mountain people are more likely to be introverts.

Ripa and Consuelos are known for their sweet live television moments. Most recently, the longtime couple playfully debated whether Consuelos was an introvert while taking a personality test on-air. “I consider you an extrovert. Extroverts are beach people or more prone to have the hip and happening beach life," Ripa said during the June 24 episode of the daytime show. "Introverts are mountain people. They prefer peace and quiet of mountains and natural surroundings."

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Kelly Ripa Called Mark Consuelos 'Mr. Social'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa is convinced that her husband, Mark Consuelos, is not an introvert.

Ripa wanted to put the theory to the test, asking Consuelos if he was "high on energy or high on nature." "Man, nature! And, I am a mountain person, right?" he asked, to which she responded, "Beach people are generally active in their daily lives, and people who love mountain vacations are people who love to be around nature." Ripa labeled her husband the "opposite of an introvert," adding, "You are Mr. Social, you are out and about, you don’t mind going out at night. Before you worked here, you were out every night."

Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 30-Year Marriage

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tied the knot in 1996.