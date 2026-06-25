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Kelly Ripa Rolls Her Eyes at Mark Consuelos After He Claims to Be 'Introverted': 'You Are Mr. Social'

kelly ripa rolls her eyes at mark consuelos over introvert claim
Source: MEGA; Live Kelly & Mark

Kelly Ripa hilariously shut down Mark Consuelos' claim that he's an introvert.

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June 25 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa isn't buying Mark Consuelos' latest claim.

During the June 24 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the longtime couple playfully debated whether Consuelos is really an introvert while taking a personality test on-air.

Ripa kicked off the segment by sharing her thoughts on where her husband falls on the personality spectrum.

“I consider you an extrovert,” Ripa began. “Extroverts are beach people or more prone to have the hip and happening beach life.”

“Introverts are mountain people. They prefer peace and quiet of mountains and natural surroundings,” she added.

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image of Kelly Ripa strongly disagreed when Mark Consuelos described himself as an introvert during a personality test.
Source: Live Kelly & Mark

Kelly Ripa strongly disagreed when Mark Consuelos described himself as an introvert during a personality test.

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Wanting to put the theory to the test, Ripa asked, “Are you high on energy or high on nature?”

He answered, “Man, nature! And, I am a mountain person, right?”

“Beach people are generally active in their daily lives, and people who love mountain vacations are people who love to be around nature,” she explained.

As the conversation continued, Consuelos argued that there’s another side to his personality.

Then Consuelos stated, “I can be introverted as well. I can,” which immediately prompted Ripa to roll her eyes.

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'You Are Mr. Social'

image of Ripa joked that her husband is 'Mr. Social' and reminded viewers that he used to go out almost every night.
Source: Live Kelly & Mark

Ripa joked that her husband is 'Mr. Social' and reminded viewers that he used to go out almost every night.

The audience burst into laughter as Ripa fired back: “Whatever the opposite of an introvert is, you are that.”

“You are Mr. Social, you are out and about, you don’t mind going out at night,” she ranted. “Before you worked here, you were out every night.”

Not ready to let him off the hook, Ripa moved on to another personality question.

“This one is going to be hard for you to answer,” she quipped. “Are you a social butterfly or self-centered?”

Consuelos laughed hard, saying, “Pass on that one.”

He then described himself as a “restless,” “go-getter” and “conversationalist” person.

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The Couple's Recent On-Air Eye-Roll Moment

image of Mark Consuelos argued that his love of nature and mountains proves he has introverted qualities.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos argued that his love of nature and mountains proves he has introverted qualities.

The funny exchange comes just weeks after another memorable eye-roll from Ripa during the Thursday, June 11, episode of the show.

At the time, the co-hosts were discussing the "surprising science-backed reason why being in nature makes you feel good."

After reviewing the benefits of spending time outdoors, Consuelos made an unexpected confession: "Being in nature makes me want to do No. 2."

"Anybody else?" he comedically asked, though Ripa was far from impressed and quickly rolled her eyes.

"Maybe when I was younger, I think, not so much when I'm older, because we do a lot of outdoor hikes, and that's not such a thing that, when I was younger, I'd get in nature, I was like, man, I just want to..." he recalled.

Ripa Shares Her Own Bathroom Story

image of Mark Consuelos made a surprising confession about how being in nature affects him.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos made a surprising confession about how being in nature affects him.

While Ripa didn't exactly relate to her husband's outdoor experience, she admitted she had a different trigger as a child.

"I just remember going to — my girlfriend lived in a nice house. It reminded me of an adult Barbie dream house," Ripa explained, recalling her frequent need to use the bathroom whenever she visited her childhood friend's residence.

As she described the home's vaulted ceilings, open layout and spiral staircase, she joked that she had to head straight to the restroom "every time" she arrived.

"So you understand the sensation?" Consuelos asked.

"Yeah, but for me, it doesn't happen in nature. It happens in the opposite of nature," Ripa replied.

As the discussion continued, Live executive producer Michael Gelman looked up an explanation online and shared an AI-generated answer about "something called the 'leaving the house' effect."

"Stepping outside frequently triggers that urge. So you're not alone, Mark," Gelman quipped.

Bringing the segment to a close, Ripa couldn't resist one final joke: "Google that about mid-century architecture."

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